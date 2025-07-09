Sara Ali Khan’s Stunning Poolside Moments Captivate Fans

Vibrant Stripes: A Playful Poolside Look

In this lively photograph, the model embraces the summer spirit in a colorful striped bikini that features an array of bright hues. The bandeau top and high-waisted bottoms complement her figure beautifully while adding a touch of fun to her poolside experience. Sitting gracefully at the edge of the pool, she exudes confidence and charm, with the serene backdrop of the water enhancing the vibrancy of her outfit. This playful look is perfect for those looking to make a statement during their summer getaways.