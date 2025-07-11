Sawan Somwar 2025: Important Mondays, Fasting, Colors, Prashad Ideas & Mehndi Designs for Devotees

- Home>
Sawan 2025 is marked by Monday fasts, symbolic colors, devotional prashad, and festive mehndi designs. Devotees honor Lord Shiva through rituals, offerings, and spiritual practices each Somvar of the month.
Color of Sawan Somvar
Every Monday, devotees wear colors representing white, green, red, yellow, and blue. These colors are worn during Sawan to please Lord Shiva, generate positivity, and attune themselves with spiritual energies and intentions.
Sawan Fasting(Vrat)
In Sawan, Shiva is worshiped with fasting every Monday. Devotees eat only fruits, milk, and vrat foods, praying for health, harmony, and spiritual awakening through love and discipline.
Prashad (Offering to Lord Shiva)
Bel Patra, Panchamrit, bhaang, and sweet offerings like peda or coconut are made during the Abhishekam, which purify the soul and please Lord Shiva at the spiritual level.
Important Sawan Mondays (Somvars)
Starting on 12 July 2025, Sawan's key Somvar dates are: 14 July 2025, 21 July 2025, 28 July 2025, 4 August 2025, 11 August 2025. Each Monday carries spiritual significance for Shiva worship and fasting rituals.
Mehndi Designs for Sawan
Women adorn their hands with sacred symbols such as Om, Trishul, Shiva-Parvati, and floral motifs on Sawan Somvar. This is said to bring blessings, happiness, and good fortune during the holy month.