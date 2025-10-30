Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Actor Sudhir Dalvi Battling Severe Sepsis, Relationship With Ridhima Kapoor REVEALED

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, who is widely known for his serene portrayal of Lord Sai Baba, has been hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since October 8, 2025. The actor is battling severe sepsis and is currently under intensive medical care. His family and well-wishers have requested prayers for his speedy recovery as fans across the country express concern for his health. Let’s take a look at who is Sudhir Dalvi and how he is connected to Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Ridhima Kapoor.