  • Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Actor Sudhir Dalvi Battling Severe Sepsis, Relationship With Ridhima Kapoor REVEALED

Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Actor Sudhir Dalvi Battling Severe Sepsis, Relationship With Ridhima Kapoor REVEALED

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, who is widely known for his serene portrayal of Lord Sai Baba, has been hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since October 8, 2025. The actor is battling severe sepsis and is currently under intensive medical care. His family and well-wishers have requested prayers for his speedy recovery as fans across the country express concern for his health. Let’s take a look at who is Sudhir Dalvi and how he is connected to Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Ridhima Kapoor. 

By: Last Updated: October 30, 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Who is Shirdi Ke Sai Baba actor Sudhir Dalvi?
1/6

Who is Shirdi Ke Sai Baba actor Sudhir Dalvi?

Sudhir Dalvi is a veteran Indian actor well-known for his iconic portrayal of Sai Baba in Manoj Kumar’s 1977 Shirdi Ke Saiaba.

Sudhir Dalvi Career
2/6

Sudhir Dalvi Career

Shirdi Ke Sai Baba actor Sudhir Dalvi is widely known for playing Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan and Nana Nagarkar in the 1990s show Junoon. He also appeared as an elderly Shah Jahan in Shyam Benegal’s Bharat Ek Khoj.

Sudhir Dalvi Movies
3/6

Sudhir Dalvi Movies

Sudhir Dalvi debuted on the big screen in 1974 with the movie 27 Down. he also worked in several Bollywood movies, including Kranti, Khal Nayak, Tirangaa, and English Babu Desi Mem.

Sudhir Dalvi Suffering from Sepsis
4/6

Sudhir Dalvi Suffering from Sepsis

Shirdi Ke Sai Baba actor Sudhir Dalvi is suffering from severe sepsis- a life-threatening infection that requires intensive medical care.

Sudhir Dalvi Connection with Ridhima Kapoor
5/6

Sudhir Dalvi Connection with Ridhima Kapoor

Sudhir Dalvi's medical expenses are expected to reach nearly Rs 15 Lakh, which is leaving his family struggling. In between, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor stepped forward and quietly offered financial help.

Troll Slames Ridhima Kapoor After Donation
6/6

Troll Slames Ridhima Kapoor After Donation

Troll accused Ridhima Kapoor of trying to gain attention after she wrote a comment on an Instagram post, “Done. Wishing him a speedy recovery.” Netizens start trolling her by saying she is doing it for attention.

