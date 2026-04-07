In Pics: IPL 2026 Orange Cap Race — From Sameer Rizvi to Rohit Sharma, Top Run-Scorers in The Tournament So Far
Currently, Sameer Rizvi leads the Most Runs in IPL 2026 chart with 160 runs in 2 matches at an average of 160.00 and a strike rate of 163.26, emerging as the current IPL 2026 Orange Cap holder. He is followed by Heinrich Klaasen (145 runs in 3 matches, avg 48.33, SR 147.95) and Rohit Sharma (113 runs in 2 matches, avg 56.50, SR 176.56), making the competition for the top spot intense.
Sameer Rizvi
Delhi Capitals's Sameer Rizvi has been on fire in the IPL 2026 and he tops the chart with 160 runs in two matches so far. Moreover, he has scored runs at a strike-rate of 163.27. (Photo Credits: X)
Sameer Rizvi's Brilliant Form
Sameer Rizvi smashed 70* against Lucknow Super Giants and followed it up with 90 against Mumbai Indians at home. (Photo Credits: X)
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen is the next in the tally with 145 runs to his name in three innings. The aggressive right-handed batter has hammered the runs at a strike-rate of 147.96. (Photo Credits: X)
Heinrich Klaasen's Aggressive Batting Makes Headlines
Heinrich Klaasen started off the IPL 2026 campaign with a 31 against RCB and then followed it up with 52 against KKR and 62 against LSG. (Photo Credits: X)
Rohit Sharma
Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has scored 113 runs in two matches so far at a strike rate of 176.56. (Photo Credits: X)
Former MI Captain Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma smashed 78 against Kolkata Knight Riders and 35 against Delhi Capitals. (Photo Credits: X)
Devdutt Padikkal
RCB's star batter Devdutt Padikkal is the next in the list who has smashed 111 runs in two matches at an impressive strike-rate of 201.81. The left-handed batter has notched up 61 against SRH and 50 against CSK. (Photo Credits: X)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Kolkata Knight Riders youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has played three matches and has scored 110 runs at a strike-rate of 169.23. (Photo Credits: X)