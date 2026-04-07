In Pics: IPL 2026 Orange Cap Race — From Sameer Rizvi to Rohit Sharma, Top Run-Scorers in The Tournament So Far

Currently, Sameer Rizvi leads the Most Runs in IPL 2026 chart with 160 runs in 2 matches at an average of 160.00 and a strike rate of 163.26, emerging as the current IPL 2026 Orange Cap holder. He is followed by Heinrich Klaasen (145 runs in 3 matches, avg 48.33, SR 147.95) and Rohit Sharma (113 runs in 2 matches, avg 56.50, SR 176.56), making the competition for the top spot intense.