IPL 2026: 3 KKR Players Ruled Out Of IPL 2026— In Pics
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing a tough time managing the increasing number of injury problems as they gear up for IPL 2026. Indian fast bowler Akash Deep has already been ruled out, as he did not report to the KKR camp in Kolkata. Before that, Harshit Rana was out of action due to a warm-up injury, and fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is also likely to be absent from the first matches of the season as he is receiving treatment from the Sri Lankan Cricket Board.
KKR will be starting their IPL 2026 journey with a match against the Mumbai Indians on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium, and then they will be playing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens.
Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season due to a serious right knee ligament injury. (Image Credits:X)
Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana sustained during a T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa. The 24-year-old pacer underwent surgery in February 2026, was recently seen on crutches, and will miss the tournament to focus on rehabilitation. (Image Credits:X)
Harshit Rana
In the 2025 IPL season, Harshit Rana played 13 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 57 runs at an average of 14.25 and a strike rate of 107.55, with a highest score of 34. He was a key part of the KKR pace attack, retained for INR 4 crore, and finished the season with 15 wickets.
Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana is set to miss the start of IPL 2026 for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to a calf strain/hamstring injury. (Image Credits:X)
Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana got injured during the 2026 T20 World Cup. Currently undergoing rehabilitation with Sri Lanka Cricket, he is expected to be match-fit by mid-April (Image Credits:X)
Matheesha Pathirana
In IPL 2025, Matheesha Pathirana represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a crucial retention for ₹13 crore, featuring in 12 matches and claiming 13 wickets. (Image Credits:X)
Akash Deep
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders could be without pacer Akash Deep, who is still undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, further adding to the franchise’s injury challenges in the bowling unit. (Image Credits:X)
Akash Deep
In IPL 2025, Akashdeep represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), featuring in 6 matches and claiming 3 wickets. (Image Credits:X)