IPL 2026: 3 KKR Players Ruled Out Of IPL 2026— In Pics

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing a tough time managing the increasing number of injury problems as they gear up for IPL 2026. Indian fast bowler Akash Deep has already been ruled out, as he did not report to the KKR camp in Kolkata. Before that, Harshit Rana was out of action due to a warm-up injury, and fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is also likely to be absent from the first matches of the season as he is receiving treatment from the Sri Lankan Cricket Board.

KKR will be starting their IPL 2026 journey with a match against the Mumbai Indians on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium, and then they will be playing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens.