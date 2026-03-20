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  • IPL 2026 Injury List: From Harshit Rana to Josh Hazlewood – Full List of Ruled-Out And Doubtful Players | In Pics

IPL 2026 Injury List: From Harshit Rana to Josh Hazlewood – Full List of Ruled-Out And Doubtful Players | In Pics

IPL 2026 injury list in pictures: From Harshit Rana to Josh Hazlewood, check the full list of ruled-out and doubtful players, latest injury updates ahead of the season.

Published By: Published: March 20, 2026 03:01:57 IST
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KKR pacer Harshit Rana walking on crutches after knee surgery, ruled out of IPL 2026
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Harshit Rana

In a massive blow to the 3-time champions, the pacer is ruled out of the entire season following knee surgery in February. He was recently seen on crutches, leaving KKR to rely on their bench strength of Vaibhav Arora and Umran Malik. Photo: X

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Josh Hazlewood return date IPL 2026, RCB bowling attack without Hazlewood, Josh Hazlewood hamstring update
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Josh Hazlewood

The Australian spearhead will miss at least the first two weeks of the season. He is still awaiting medical clearance after battling hamstring and Achilles issues. Photo: X

SRH captain Pat Cummins training in the nets, doubtful for IPL 2026 opening matches due to back injury
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Pat Cummins

The Sunrisers captain is set to miss the initial matches due to a recurring back injury. In his absence, Ishan Kishan is expected to lead the side against RCB in the season opener. Photo: X

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England all-rounder Sam Curran in Rajasthan Royals jersey, sidelined with a groin injury
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Sam Curran

Following a high-profile trade from CSK, Curran is highly doubtful for the season due to a suspected groin issue sustained during the T20 World Cup semifinal. Photo: X

LSG spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bowling during T20 World Cup, doubtful for IPL 2026 start
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Wanindu Hasaranga

A serious hamstring tear has left his participation in limbo. While he might return for the second half, he is almost certain to miss the first weeks of LSG's campaign. Photo: X

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis in a Chennai Super Kings jersey, looking disappointed as he walks off the field during a practice session, following news of his hamstring injury ruling him out of IPL 2026
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Nathan Ellis

The death-overs specialist has been ruled out of IPL 2026 with a hamstring injury, forcing CSK to scan the replacement market for an overseas pacer. Photo: X

All-rounder Jack Edwards batting for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield, capturing the moment he suffered a hamstring injury that has officially ruled him out of his ₹3 crore debut season with Sunrisers Hyderabad
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Jack Edwards

The Australian all-rounder, signed for ₹3 crore, has been officially ruled out due to an injury sustained during domestic duties, further thinning SRH's overseas options. Photo: X

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IPL 2026 Trophy in display
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IPL 2026 Start Date

IPL 2026 is scheduled to start from March 28 with defending champions RCB playing the opening match with SRH at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: X

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