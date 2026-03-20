IPL 2026 Injury List: From Harshit Rana to Josh Hazlewood – Full List of Ruled-Out And Doubtful Players | In Pics
IPL 2026 injury list in pictures: From Harshit Rana to Josh Hazlewood, check the full list of ruled-out and doubtful players, latest injury updates ahead of the season.
Harshit Rana
In a massive blow to the 3-time champions, the pacer is ruled out of the entire season following knee surgery in February. He was recently seen on crutches, leaving KKR to rely on their bench strength of Vaibhav Arora and Umran Malik. Photo: X
Josh Hazlewood
The Australian spearhead will miss at least the first two weeks of the season. He is still awaiting medical clearance after battling hamstring and Achilles issues. Photo: X
Pat Cummins
The Sunrisers captain is set to miss the initial matches due to a recurring back injury. In his absence, Ishan Kishan is expected to lead the side against RCB in the season opener. Photo: X
Sam Curran
Following a high-profile trade from CSK, Curran is highly doubtful for the season due to a suspected groin issue sustained during the T20 World Cup semifinal. Photo: X
Wanindu Hasaranga
A serious hamstring tear has left his participation in limbo. While he might return for the second half, he is almost certain to miss the first weeks of LSG's campaign. Photo: X
Nathan Ellis
The death-overs specialist has been ruled out of IPL 2026 with a hamstring injury, forcing CSK to scan the replacement market for an overseas pacer. Photo: X
Jack Edwards
The Australian all-rounder, signed for ₹3 crore, has been officially ruled out due to an injury sustained during domestic duties, further thinning SRH's overseas options. Photo: X
IPL 2026 Start Date
IPL 2026 is scheduled to start from March 28 with defending champions RCB playing the opening match with SRH at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: X