In PICS: From Babar Azam to Shaheen Afridi — A Look at All PSL 2026 Captains
The league reaches its first major milestone through this edition because it expands from six teams to eight providing fresh entertainment options which will help new players develop their skills.
PSL 2026 to Begin on March 26
The captains for the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) have officially been confirmed as franchises finalize preparations for the upcoming season. The tournament, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is set to begin on 26 March 2026 and will run until 3 May 2026 across multiple cities in Pakistan. (Photo Credits: X)
Babar Azam
Peshawar Zamli will be led by Babar Azam in PSL 2026. (Photo Credits: X)
Saud Shakeel
Quetta Gladiators have appointed Saud Shakeel as the captain for the upcoming edition of PSL. (Photo Credits: X)
Shaheen Afridi
Lahore Qalandars have seen success under Shaheen Afridi and the franchise has decided to continue with the left-hander. (Photo Credits: X)
David Warner
Karachi Kings have appointed experienced opener and aggressive batter David Warner as the skipper. (Photo Credits: X)
Shadab Khan
The Islamabad United will be led by all-rounder Shadab Khan. (Photo Credits: X)
Ashton Turner
Former champions Multan Sultans have appointed Ashton Turner as the captain of the side. (Photo Credits: X)
Marnus Labuschagne
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has been appointed as the captain of another new team Hyderabad Kingsmen. (Photo Credits: X)
Mohammad Rizwan
The newly introduced Pindiz side will have Mohammad Rizwan as the skipper. (Photo Credits: X)