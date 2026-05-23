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  • Rishabh Pant Dating History: From Urvashi Rautela to Isha Negi | Step Into Romantic Life Of LSG Skipper — In Pics

Rishabh Pant Dating History: From Urvashi Rautela to Isha Negi | Step Into Romantic Life Of LSG Skipper — In Pics

Rishabh Pant’s dating history: Rishabh Pant continues to be the centre of the limelight on the cricket field, irrespective of his performances. While he has established himself as one of the top wicketkeepers in the history of test cricket, the left-handed batter has not had the best of a time in white-ball cricket. Be it international cricket or the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pant has failed to set the stage on fire in the last few years. However, off the field, Pant continues to be a heartthrob of not just his female fans but also of prominent names in India. The left-handed batter is reportedly dating Isha Negi. But in the past, there have been rumours of him being involved in a romantic relationship with popular Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. 

As the 19th season of IPL draws to a close, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will play their final league game. Having been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, it will be the final game for the Super Giants this season at home. While Pant has rarely made any appearances with this girlfriend, Isha Negi or Urvashi Rautela, it will be interesting to see whether Isha makes it to the Ekana Cricket Stadium to cheer for the LSG skipper tonight against the Punjab Kings. 

Published By: Published: May 23, 2026 17:11:03 IST
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Urvashi Rautela
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Urvashi Rautela Image Credit: Instagram/UrvashiRautela

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has been rumoured to be involved in a romantic relationship in the past.

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Urvashi Rautela - Rishabh Pant
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Urvashi Rautela Image Credit: Instagram/UrvashiRautela

Urvashi Rautela - Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela hinted towards her manifesting great things for Pant with a cryptic post. When Rishah Pant created history by becoming the most expensive player in the IPL, Rautela share a post captioned, "Jo lafz kahu woh hojaye". Pant was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crores at IPL 2025 auction.

Urvashi Rautela Bollywood
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Urvashi Rautela Image Credit: Instagram/UrvashiRautela

Urvashi Rautela Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actress. She has acted in over a dozen movies while appearing on prominenet events across the world including the highly acclaimed Cannes Movie Festival.

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Urvashi Rautela - Rishabh Pant Dating History
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Urvashi Rautela Image Credit: Instagram/UrvashiRautela

Urvashi Rautela - Rishabh Pant Dating History

While there have been no confirmations, it is rumoured that Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant dated each other for a very brief period in 2018.

Rishabh Pant Isha Negi
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Rishabh Pant with Isha Negi

Rishabh Pant Isha Negi

Rishabh Pant is dating entreprenuer, Isha Negi. According to reports the two have been together in a romantic relationship for more than a decade.

Isha Negi Rishabh Pant Relationship History
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Isha Negi Image Credit: Instagram/IshaNegi

Isha Negi Rishabh Pant Relationship History

Rishabh Pant's relationship with Isha Negi was made public in 2019 with a post that Rishabh shared on his Instagram.

Who is Isha Negi
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Isha Negi Image Credit: Instagram/IshaNegi

Who is Isha Negi

Isha Negi is more than just the rumored girlfriend of Rishabh Pant in public conversation; she is a businesswoman and interior designer who has established her own name in luxury design.

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Isha Negi
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Isha Negi Image Credit: Instagram/IshaNegi

Isha Negi

Isha received a foundation in business and literature from her studies at Convent of Jesus and Mary and Amity University, Noida, which is reflected in her current commercial endeavors.

Rishabh Pant remains in the spotlight during IPL 2026 despite poor performances for Lucknow Super Giants. The India wicketkeeper-batter is reportedly dating Isha Negi, while past rumours linking Pant with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela continue to attract attention from cricket fans.

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