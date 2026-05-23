Rishabh Pant Dating History: From Urvashi Rautela to Isha Negi | Step Into Romantic Life Of LSG Skipper — In Pics

Rishabh Pant’s dating history: Rishabh Pant continues to be the centre of the limelight on the cricket field, irrespective of his performances. While he has established himself as one of the top wicketkeepers in the history of test cricket, the left-handed batter has not had the best of a time in white-ball cricket. Be it international cricket or the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pant has failed to set the stage on fire in the last few years. However, off the field, Pant continues to be a heartthrob of not just his female fans but also of prominent names in India. The left-handed batter is reportedly dating Isha Negi. But in the past, there have been rumours of him being involved in a romantic relationship with popular Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

As the 19th season of IPL draws to a close, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will play their final league game. Having been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, it will be the final game for the Super Giants this season at home. While Pant has rarely made any appearances with this girlfriend, Isha Negi or Urvashi Rautela, it will be interesting to see whether Isha makes it to the Ekana Cricket Stadium to cheer for the LSG skipper tonight against the Punjab Kings.