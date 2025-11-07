Sulakshana Pandit Death: Shocking Mystery Behind Her Death & Untold Love Story with Sholay’s Sanjeev Kumar

Sulakshana Pandit & Sanjeev Kumar Love Story

Sulakshana Pandit made her acting debut with Sanjeeb Kumar from Uljhan (1975). It was on the sets of this film that she fell in love with him. But the beautiful story took a grim turn when she learned that Sanjeev Kumar was in love with Hema Malini. When Sulakshana Pandit proposed to Sanjeev Kumar, he turned down her proposal. Which broke Sulakshana Pandit, and she didn’t get married after that.