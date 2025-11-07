Sulakshana Pandit Death: Shocking Mystery Behind Her Death & Untold Love Story with Sholay’s Sanjeev Kumar
Veteran singer and actor Sulakshana Pandit passed away on Thursday at the age of 71, leaving the Indian film and music industry in deep shock and grief. A celebrated name of the 1970s and 1980s, Sulakshana Pandit was known for her soulful voice and memorable performances in multiple blockbuster movies. Let’s take a look at her journey and know more about Sulakshana Pandit.
Who is Sulakshana Pandit?
Sulakshana Pandit was a widely known singer and actor from the 1970s and 1980s. She belongs to the illustrious Mangeshkar family and lent her voice to numerous timeless songs.
Sulakshana Pandit: Early life
Sulakshana Pandit was born on July 12, 1954, in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. She was the niece of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj and the sister of the music composer duo Jatin-Lalit.
Sulakshana Pandit: Debut
Sulakshana Pandit began her musical journey at an early age of nine. She sang for a film for the first time in 1967, and then she never looked back and sang multiple blockbuster songs.
Sulakshana Pandit Songs
Sulakshana Pandit rose to fame with her soulful song Tu Hi Sagar Hai Tu Hi Kinara from Sankalp (1975). The song broke all the records and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Sulakshana Pandit also duetted with Lata Mangeshkar for Saat Samandar Paar Se from the film Taqdeer (1967), which became a blockbuster song.
Sulakshana Pandit Movies
Sulakshana Pandit worked in multiple movies, including Uljhan, Hera Pheri, Sankoch, Apnapan, Khandaan, and Waqt Ki Deewar.
Sulakshana Pandit Death Reason
Sulakshana Pandit passed away after a prolonged illness at Nanavati Hospital. Her brother Lalit Pandit confirmed the news, revealing that she passed away following a cardiac arrest.
Sulakshana Pandit & Sanjeev Kumar Love Story
Sulakshana Pandit made her acting debut with Sanjeeb Kumar from Uljhan (1975). It was on the sets of this film that she fell in love with him. But the beautiful story took a grim turn when she learned that Sanjeev Kumar was in love with Hema Malini. When Sulakshana Pandit proposed to Sanjeev Kumar, he turned down her proposal. Which broke Sulakshana Pandit, and she didn’t get married after that.
Sulakshana Pandit Farewell to Film Industry
After Sanjeev Kumar’s death, she was left heartbroken and gradually distanced herself from the film industry. But fate had a different story as Sulakshana Pandit died on the same date as her lost love, Sanjeev Kumar November 6.