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  • Sunidhi Chauhan CANCELS Kolkata Concert After Breaking Down During Lucknow Show: Singer’s Video Goes VIRAL Leaving Fans Concerned

Sunidhi Chauhan CANCELS Kolkata Concert After Breaking Down During Lucknow Show: Singer’s Video Goes VIRAL Leaving Fans Concerned

Popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan recently left fans shocked after an emotional moment during her live concert in Lucknow, where she was seen breaking down on stage while addressing the audience. The unexpected moment quickly went viral online, with several videos from the concert circulating on social media and fans expressing concern about the singer. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunidhi Chauhan’s Kolkata concert delay.

Published By: Published: March 14, 2026 13:06:50 IST
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Sunidhi Chauhan Kolkata Concert Postponed
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Sunidhi Chauhan CANCELS Kolkata Concert After Breaking Down During Lucknow Show: Singer's Video Goes VIRAL Leaving Fans Concerned

Sunidhi Chauhan Kolkata Concert Postponed

Sunidhi Chauhan postponed her Kolkata concert, which was scheduled for 14 March 2026. The show has now been moved to 25 March 2026 at Aquatica Ground.

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Sunidhi Chauhan Concert Delay Reason
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Sunidhi Chauhan Concert Delay Reason

The singer revealed she is suffering from a serious throat infection, which affected her voice during recent performances. Medical advice suggested taking proper rest before continuing with live shows.

Sunidhi Chauhan Emotional Breakdown in Lucknow
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Sunidhi Chauhan Emotional Breakdown in Lucknow

During a concert in Lucknow, Sunidhi became emotional on stage while explaining that her voice was not at its best. She apologized to fans and said it felt “embarrassing” because she always tries to give a perfect performance.

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Sunidhi Chauhan India Tour
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Sunidhi Chauhan India Tour

The Lucknow show and Kolkata concert are part of Sunidhi’s “I Am Home” India Tour, which has been travelling across multiple cities since late 2025.

Sunidhi Chauhan Concert Delay- Fans Show Support
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Sunidhi Chauhan Concert Delay- Fans Show Support

Despite the postponement, many fans expressed support online, saying her health comes first and wishing her a quick recovery before the rescheduled concert.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

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