Best Camera Phones Under Rs 25,000 In June 2026 I In Pics

Cameras have become one of the key attractions for smartphone buyers in recent years. Several buyers upgrade their handset just for better camera qualities to shoot Instagramable pictures and record reels. However, there is a myth in the market that good cameras only come with expensive flagship devices, but the reality is that you can also get a decent flagship level camera in budget without burning a hole in your pocket or giving EMIs every month. As India is a budget sensitive market the smartphone manufacturing companies have introduced several camera centric smartphones in budget. Here are top five camera phones under Rs 25,000 that you can buy for your Instagram perfect pictures, vlogs, and reels.