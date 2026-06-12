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Best Camera Phones Under Rs 25,000 In June 2026 I In Pics

Cameras have become one of the key attractions for smartphone buyers in recent years. Several buyers upgrade their handset just for better camera qualities to shoot Instagramable  pictures and record reels. However, there is a myth in the market that good cameras only come with expensive flagship devices, but the reality is that you can also get a decent flagship level camera in budget without burning a hole in your pocket or giving EMIs every month. As India is a budget sensitive market the smartphone manufacturing companies have introduced several camera centric smartphones in budget. Here are top five camera phones under Rs 25,000 that you can buy for your Instagram perfect pictures, vlogs, and reels. 

Also Read: Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price

Published By: Published: June 12, 2026 13:20:30 IST
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Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
1/5

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

If you shoot a lot and don't want to spend a fortune, the Edge 70 Fusion is hard to argue with. The 50 MP camera handles most lighting conditions well, daylight shots are sharp, low-light is genuinely usable, and 4K video at 60fps is a nice bonus if you film anything beyond Instagram clips. Throw in 68W charging and proper IP68/IP69 waterproofing, and it starts looking like a bargain.

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G
2/5

OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G

The front camera here is the real story — 32 MP with portrait shots that actually look like portraits. If you're someone who shoots a lot of selfies or video calls, this one consistently delivers where others blur or flatten skin tones. The 8,000 mAh battery is also massive for this price point, easily surviving two full days. Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 keeps things snappy without getting too hot.

Realme 15
3/5

Realme 15

The Realme 15 won't blow anyone away with its cameras, but it won't disappoint either. The 144Hz curved display looks great, AI camera modes do their job, and the 7,000 mAh battery means you can shoot all day without mentally rationing your charge. The software is a bit cluttered, but if you just want a reliable shooter for daily life, this does the work.

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Nothing Phone (2a)
4/5

Nothing Phone (2a)

Most phones in this range come with a pile of pre-installed apps you'll never use. The Nothing Phone (2a) doesn't do that. The camera is consistently decent rather than occasionally brilliant, and the Glyph lighting on the back is genuinely different — whether that matters to you is another question. Worth it if a cleaner, less annoying phone sounds appealing.

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Redmi Note 15 5G
5/5

Redmi Note 15 5G

For daylight photos, this one punches above its price. The curved display is vibrant, the build feels solid, and Xiaomi has improved its software update commitments. Don't expect miracles indoors at night, but for outdoor shots, travel photos, and everyday snaps, the results are consistently good.

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Camera phones are new obsession as everyone is posting pictures and creating Instagram reels. Here are the best camera focused smartphones under budget.

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