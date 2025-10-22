Teji Kahlon’s Top Tracks: From ‘Kala Bullet’ to ‘Mithi Jail’ His Most Loved Songs
Teji Kahlon, the talented Punjabi singer and songwriter, has carved a niche in the Punjabi music industry with his unique style and catchy beats. From his energetic track “Kala Bullet” to the soulful “Mithi Jail”, Kahlon’s songs beautifully capture the essence of modern Punjabi music. His hits such as “Do Kille”, “8 Kitiyan”, and “Gidha” have become fan favorites, blending folk vibes with contemporary rhythms. Known for his distinct voice and relatable lyrics, Teji Kahlon continues to win hearts across India and abroad with his consistent musical evolution and vibrant performances.
Kala Bullet
An authentically powerful song illustrating the excitement and love of riding the black bullet motorcycle throughout diverse Punjabi culture.
Mithi Jail
A special track describing the pain, emotion, and pleasures of true love and separation sung with representatives of Punjabi folk music
Tu Jattiye
An upbeat romantic song to experience the charm and beauty of a Punjabi girl and the lighthearted love affair between lovers.
Gidha
A lively energy song to experience the atmosphere and energy of a dance party in traditional folk Punjabi style with an air of celebration.
Do Kille
A song incorporating traditional lyrics and modern beats, a song of resilience and love, enjoyed by youth and following Punjabi culture.
Gal Banjugi
A lovely song combining rich lyricism and singing describing longing, storied experience, themes of passion, love in Punjabi folk romances.
Disclaimer
The information about Teji Kahlon’s songs and releases is based on publicly available data from verified music platforms and streaming sites. Song rankings and popularity may vary across regions and streaming charts.