Teji Kahlon’s Top Tracks: From ‘Kala Bullet’ to ‘Mithi Jail’ His Most Loved Songs

Teji Kahlon, the talented Punjabi singer and songwriter, has carved a niche in the Punjabi music industry with his unique style and catchy beats. From his energetic track “Kala Bullet” to the soulful “Mithi Jail”, Kahlon’s songs beautifully capture the essence of modern Punjabi music. His hits such as “Do Kille”, “8 Kitiyan”, and “Gidha” have become fan favorites, blending folk vibes with contemporary rhythms. Known for his distinct voice and relatable lyrics, Teji Kahlon continues to win hearts across India and abroad with his consistent musical evolution and vibrant performances.