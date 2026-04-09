How to Avail Free Parking in Dubai? Parkin Introduces ‘Spots for Shops’

Parkin, the biggest provider of paid public parking in the city, has launched ‘Spots for Shops’ – a new campaign that enables motorists to recover parking costs by shopping at nearby small businesses. The new feature of the Parkin app allows customers to validate their parking fee after making a qualifying purchase, encouraging them to visit local stores through everyday parking stops.

In a city where private car use is extremely high, parking massively shapes consumer behaviour as it dictates where shoppers can stop and shop.

While large shopping malls usually provide free parking, many smaller stores and businesses in neighbourhoods rely on paid parking for customers, which can often deter shoppers from making short stops.

In ‘Spots for Shops’ customers can recover the cost of parking by making a qualifying purchase from a participating store. The cashback will be automatically credited to customer’s Parkin wallet, providing shoppers with a mall-like experience at street level and encouraging them to patronize local businesses.

To use the service customers will need to park in a paid parking space close to a store, pay the fee, make a qualifying purchase and then validate it in the app by entering their mobile number. The cashback will instantly be credited. The first 15 businesses will participate in the pilot of the campaign and customers can expect to see increasing numbers of businesses take part as the campaign rolls out.

The new service is scheduled to go live in the Parkin app in early May 2026. According to Parkin, the new initiative will encourage people to shop at local businesses, while making city travel easier for residents. The campaign also includes specially designated Parkin spots with creative graphics to guide customers to participating stores.

1. What is Parkin’s “Spots for Shops” initiative?

Parkin’s new “Spots for Shops” promotion enables drivers to reduce their parking expenses by making purchases at partnering local businesses.

2. How may consumers receive parking fee cashback?

Customers must shop at a participating retailer, pay the parking cost, park in a designated place, then use the Parkin app to verify their transaction. After that, their Parkin wallet is credited with the cashback.

3. For what reason was the “Spots for Shops” concept launched?

By lessening the impact of costly parking, which frequently deters short visits compared to malls that offer free parking, the project seeks to help local and neighborhood businesses.

4. When will it be possible to use the “Spots for Shops” feature?

Early in May 2026, the Parkin app is anticipated to launch the feature.

5. How many companies are involved in the pilot program?

There are plans to expand the initiative beyond the initial pilot phase, which will involve about 15 businesses.