MP Horror: Woman Gets Husband Killed With Lover’s Help, Stages Fake Robbery To Cover Heinous Crime, Internet Says, ‘Give Her Oscars’

A horrifying act of violence has rocked Madhya Pradesh with the recent murder of young businessman Dev Krishna Purohit. This disturbing incident has revealed a series of tragic events that include an unhappy and tumultuous marriage, romantic infidelity, and the premeditated murder of a husband by his wife with the assistance of her lover.

Reports say that according to police, Dev Krishna’s wife Priyanka (27) and her lover Kamlesh Purohit (35), a resident of Rajgarh, have been identified as planners of the murder.

A Marriage Filled With Taunts And Distance

As per reports, the couple’s turmoil resulted from years of emotionally charged taunting and gradually increased emotional distance. “That is not just taunting, but the root of a failed relationship,” said the sister of the victim, Jyoti. She recalls numerous times when, in the course of their relationship, Priyanka subjected her husband to persistent and humiliating insults. At times, Priyanka criticised her husband for not taking her out, at times accusing him of not living up to her expectations.

At other times, Jyoti recalls Priyanka attempting to diminish the significance of her remarks by stating, “I was angry when I said it.” Whatever solace may be derived from such an admission, the relationship between the couple had gradually evolved into one of mutual resentment and hostility.

Brutal Murder In The Middle Of The Night

Reports say that, Dev Krishna was brutally murdered between the nights of Monday and Tuesday, which falls within the jurisdiction of Sardarpur according to Dhar district.

In the eyes of investigators, the orchestrators of this murder were both Dev Krishna’s wife Priyanka and her lover Kamlesh Purohit. The pair has already been apprehended, but their accomplice, a widely-known criminal who goes by the name Surendra Bhati, is still on the run.

The Family is Devastated and Disoriented.

The entire family has been torn apart. Dev’s mother and sister are also in bad shape with tears streaming down their faces. They continue to ask how she could commit such a violent act after being welcomed into their home as a daughter-in-law.

According to Bhaskar English, Dev’s uncle Laxman Purohit revealed more details about the family history. Dev’s father, who was a grocery store owner, went to Indore to acquire supplies, and he died under suspicious circumstances after traveling to Indore in January 1999.

Dev Krishna was born in 1997, with his father’s passing occurring only two years after his birth. Dev was affectionately called “Bhaiyyu” by all his relatives. His family came together after the passing of his father and they raised Dev collectively. They helped support him with everyday living expenses and school tuition.

According to Bhaskar English, Dev married Priyanka on April 1, 2015. Priyanka was the one from the village of Pannakhedi in the state of Maharashtra. Dev’s sister Sadhana had been married to Priyanka’s brother, so this marriage was arranged as a continuation of that connection.

Priyanka’s marriage was unfulfilled

When Priyanka married Dev, her age was still too young for her to move into an in-law’s home; therefore, Priyanka lived with her mother until 2020. She continued living at her mother’s house until 2020, most likely due to the fact that she fought with her in-laws almost every day. The family is still in disbelief that Priyanka did something as horrible as this.

Sister’s Terrifying Discovery

Dev’s younger sister Jyoti stated that she was asleep when her mother woke her up by saying that Dev and Priyanka may be fighting. Jyoti stated that she went into her brother’s room with her Mom and found him asleep (or dead) on the bed in a pool of blood, along with her sister-in-law with her hands tied with her own saree hanging from the ceiling.

On a daily basis, shared with her family, by virtue of how she is treated in the family setting, Priyanka treats members of her family disrespectfully, as well as her husband.

Jyoti said that her brother did not have Priyanka’s time, had no interest in doing anything with Priyanka, did not want to accompany Priyanka or be present when Priyanka wanted him to, that they fought on numerous occasions daily.

Jyoti explained that Priyanka often told her brother, “You’re black. You don’t dress well. I’m not happy with you. Someone else would have been with me. You’ll get a divorce, and you don’t take me on any of my wishes. I said that because I was mad.”

Mother Spoke About Threats and Violence

Dev told that when she complained to other family members about Priyanka, she told him, “If you say anything, I’ll hit you; I’ll make sure that you and your family are charged with one of the results of my actions.”

Priyanka’s extended family suggested that both husband and wife fight at home, and that there are always going to be small differences between a husband and a wife.

Conspiracy Resulting From Affair

Priyanka’s family member revealed that she had romantic ties with Kamlesh prior to the incident. “Since the first day Priyanka came into the house, we have not had peace in our home.” There was constant fighting between her and Dev, regardless of whether Priyanka was at home or at her parents’ house.

Another family member said that Priyanka once physically attacked Dev, and then hit their daughter. “My daughter is well educated, but she was afraid that Priyanka would expose her to the police,” said her mother.

Family’s Feelings Of Fear

Uncle Ramlal Purohit stated that Dev expressed many times his frustrations about his wife’s behavior, and that his family tried to talk to him about how to deal with her situation.

“We would tell him, ‘the girl is going to be difficult; if you make the wrong decision, it can affect everybody in the family. If we have children, it may change,’ but it did not,” he said.

The Villagers’ Anger

Villager Nathu Lal Purohit said Dev was a good father who worked hard and never had a fight with anyone, even after the death of his father, he raised a family and went to school.

He said, “What Priyanka did was not right. She embarrassed society and the village.”

How a murder was set up like a traditional crime story?

Initially police chief mayank awasthi stated that the crime was treated as a burglary, with the perpetrator breaking into the home, holding the wife hostage, and murdering dev, while sleeping, with a knife.

Due to some inconsistencies in the wife’s initial statement, the police questioned her further and she confessed about her affair with kamlesh, whose wife regularly does not approve of it. It was at this point she and kamlesh agreed to eliminate dev.

The Exact Plan of the Murder

The police believe Kamlesh helped arrange the murder with help from Surendra Bhati, for a sum of rs.100,000. While Kamlesh and Surendra entered the house through an open door, at that time priya was supposed to open the door for them.

Priya also told police that ‘as a part of her plan, after the murder was committed, she would after a short time call for help so that people heard her’ after completing plan.”

Priya tried to mislead the police into believing the murder occurred from the roof of her home. However, the actual condition of the house proved that the murder could not occur from roof.

Her story about a ‘tie up,’ taking her to another area for…And the hands are bound only by her own saree garment, which raised questions.

Killing, Money and Final Killing

Law enforcement determined that Kamlesh, a dhaba owner with two kids had a relationship with Priyanka prior to 2017. As such, their relationship had begun shortly thereafter.

On March 31, the contract price of Rs 1 lakh was established to kill Dev; Surendra received an advance payment of Rs 50,000 for the project execution.

Originally, they had planned on executing the murder on April 4; however, because he failed to appear, there was an attempt to recover funds paid in advance. After completing a contract to murder Dev, Surendra was to wait for Kamlesh outside the premises until Surendra.

Fake Robbery and Ongoing Investigation

Priyanka then arranged to have the murder of Dev staged to be an alias robbery with stolen jewellery worth approximately Rs 3.5 lakh. Law enforcement located the jewellery and money from the location.

Mayank Awasthi, SP confirmed there is an affair between Kamlesh and Priyanka; as a consequence, it was confirmed that there was no use of sleeping medications. However, samples of viscera are currently with authorities pending investigation. Ongoing investigation for accused Surendra Bhati continues with Sheriff #5 remaining fugitive.

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