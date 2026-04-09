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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy A57 5G & Galaxy A37 5G Sale To Begin Soon: Avail Bank Discount, Exchage Bonuses And No-Cost EMI, Check All Specs And Features

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G & Galaxy A37 5G Sale To Begin Soon: Avail Bank Discount, Exchage Bonuses And No-Cost EMI, Check All Specs And Features

Samsung will start sales of the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G in India from April 10, offering bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI. Both phones come with AI features, Exynos processors, and updated One UI 8.5.

Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37
Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 9, 2026 18:10:11 IST

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Samsung Galaxy A57 5G & Galaxy A37 5G Sale To Begin Soon: Avail Bank Discount, Exchage Bonuses And No-Cost EMI, Check All Specs And Features

South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant Samsung has announced the sale of its newly launched Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G in India. The sale will begin from 10th April 2026. Prior to the sale, the company has announced that customers buying new Galaxy A series of phones can avail bank discount of up to Rs 3,000, a bonus on exchange of old smartphones, and no interest in EMI plans of up to 24 months. 

The company rolled out two new Galaxy A-series handsets, the Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy A57, last month. The handsets are powered by the Exyons 1480 and Exynos 1680 processor, respectively. The handsets come with AI-driven features through One UI 8.5, consisting of tools such as voice Transcription, AI select, Object Eraser, and Circle to Search with multi-object recognition. 

Both the newly launched smartphones are also integrating upgraded Bixby and Google Gemini for more natural interactions and cross-app task handling. 

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Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37 Price 

Samsung Galaxy A57 comes in two storage variants. The base variant offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and it is priced at Rs 56,999 whereas the top-end variant offers 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and it is priced at Rs 62,499. The device is launched in three colour options: Awesome Lilac, Awesome Icy Blue, and Awesome Navy. 

The Samsung Galaxy A37 comes in three storage variants. The base variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it costs Rs 41,999; the mid variant offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 47,499 while the top-end model offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs 52,999. 

The device is launched in Awesome Gray Green, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome Charcoal colour options 

Both the handsets were launched with a significant price hike. As their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 cost Rs 41, 999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. 

Introductory offers 

Buyers can avail up to Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus, Rs 3,000 cashback on payment made through bank card or UPI and up to 24 months of interest free EMI. 

Samsung Galaxy A57 features and specifications  

The media reports and experts suggest that the device will feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is likely to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1680 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.  

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP additional sensor while the front panel features a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling.  The device is expected to be packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 45W wired fast charging. The device runs on Android 16.  

Other features of the device consist of dual-stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to arrive in Charcoal, Icy Blue, Grey, Lilac, and Navy colour options.  

Samsung Galaxy A37 features and specifications  

The Samsung Galaxy A37 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display. It is likely to be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset. The major specification of the device is similar to the Galaxy A57. The device may launch in White, Charcoal, Greygreen, Lavender, and Navy colour options.  

In terms of durability, both devices are expected to feature an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water  

Also Read: OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera, Ultra Thin Bezels, And 200Hz Super Smooth Display, Check All Specs And Price

  

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Samsung Galaxy A57 5G & Galaxy A37 5G Sale To Begin Soon: Avail Bank Discount, Exchage Bonuses And No-Cost EMI, Check All Specs And Features

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Samsung Galaxy A57 5G & Galaxy A37 5G Sale To Begin Soon: Avail Bank Discount, Exchage Bonuses And No-Cost EMI, Check All Specs And Features

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Samsung Galaxy A57 5G & Galaxy A37 5G Sale To Begin Soon: Avail Bank Discount, Exchage Bonuses And No-Cost EMI, Check All Specs And Features
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G & Galaxy A37 5G Sale To Begin Soon: Avail Bank Discount, Exchage Bonuses And No-Cost EMI, Check All Specs And Features
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G & Galaxy A37 5G Sale To Begin Soon: Avail Bank Discount, Exchage Bonuses And No-Cost EMI, Check All Specs And Features
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G & Galaxy A37 5G Sale To Begin Soon: Avail Bank Discount, Exchage Bonuses And No-Cost EMI, Check All Specs And Features

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