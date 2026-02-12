Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story – Everything About Jiiva’s Tamil Political Drama

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: Story

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil story revolves around a local village leader who arrives to attend a wedding, soon finds himself caught in a deep-rooted family conflict fueled by authority struggles and past grudges. As tension rises, he is forced to step in nd navigate the chaos, putting his leadership skills to the ultimate test while attempting to restore peace.