  Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story – Everything About Jiiva's Tamil Political Drama

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story – Everything About Jiiva’s Tamil Political Drama

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is the latest Tamil political satire film headlined by Jiiva, blending humour, drama, and social commentary in a village-set storyline. Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the film enjoyed a successful theatrical run on January 15, 2026, during the Pongal festival and has now secured an OTT release to reach a wider audience. Check Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, and more. 

Published By: Published: February 12, 2026 11:41:21 IST
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: OTT Release Date
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, and more.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: OTT Release Date

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is set to release on February 12, 2026, on Thursday. Jiiva’s movie is now gearing up to reach a wider audience through its digital release.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: OTT Release Platform
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: OTT Release Platform

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix. Fans who missed watching it on the big screen will finally be able to stream the film from the comfort of their homes.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: Cast
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: Cast

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil cast members include Jiiva, Prathana Nathan, Parvathi Satheesan, IIavarasu, and Thambi Ramaiah.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: Story
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: Story

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil story revolves around a local village leader who arrives to attend a wedding, soon finds himself caught in a deep-rooted family conflict fueled by authority struggles and past grudges. As tension rises, he is forced to step in nd navigate the chaos, putting his leadership skills to the ultimate test while attempting to restore peace.

