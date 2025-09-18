The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir, Alia Graces Red Carpet
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is one of the most awaited shows of the year, produced by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. The series is set to release on September 18 on Netflix and is already winning the hearts of audiences. Ahead of the release, Aryan Khan and team organised a star-studded premiere at NMACC. From Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and other Bollywood celebs grace the red carpet. Take a look at the celebrities who attended the Big Bash premiere of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.
Shah Rukh Khan With Family
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and all family members attend the The Ba***ds Of Bollywood premier to celebrate their son's directorial debut.
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant grace the red carpet in complete elegance at the grand premiere of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani once again spread royalty on the red carpet as they arrived for The Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere.
Isha Ambani and Navya Naveli Nanda
Isha Ambani and Navya Naveli Nanda stun on the red carpet with their chic ensembles and capture not only paparazzi's eyes but ours as well.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are giving major couple goals as they twinned in the matching white outfits.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday turns heads on the red carpet in a glamorous outfit at the premiere of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal comes solo and yet manages to steal the spotlight with his dapper style.
Tamanna Bhatia
Tamanna Bhatia looks absolutely gorgeous with her stunning outfit and radiant glow on the red carpet.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor looks like an absolute diva as she graces the red carpet with elegance and a striking appearance.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar never skips a chance to make a style statement with his signature flamboyance and a touch of drama.