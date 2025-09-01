The Conjuring Universe: Watch The Movies In Perfect Chronological Order
To those who desire to watch the related horror narratives of the Conjuring universe in the sequence that the events took place, the following will be the chronological order of the movies. This movie universe by James Wan is inspired by the true stories of paranormal researchers Ed and Lorraine Warren.
Although the films were not published in the sequence, you can watch them in chronological order and see how the demon Valak, the Annabelle doll, and other evil beings cause havoc in various decades.
It starts in the 1950s with The Nun up to 1980s with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and shows how the supernatural forces that the Warrens and their allies have to deal with came into existence. Let’s look at the chronological order of The Conjuring Movies Series.
The Nun (2018)
Set in 1952, a priest and a novitiate investigate a nun's suicide in a secluded Romanian abbey, where they uncover a malevolent presence in the form of a demonic nun.
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
A dollmaker and his wife open their home to orphaned girls years after their daughter's tragic death, but they soon become the targets of their possessed creation, the Annabelle doll.
The Nun II (2023)
Set in 1956, Sister Irene again faces the demonic entity Valak, as she investigates a series of mysterious deaths across Europe that all seem to be linked to the demon's return.
Annabelle (2014)
A young doctor and his wife receive a vintage doll as a gift, but their new possession turns their lives into a nightmare when they realize the doll is a conduit for a malevolent spirit.
The Conjuring (2013)
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren assist the Perron family, who are being terrorized by a dark presence in their new farmhouse.
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
When Ed and Lorraine Warren's paranormal-investigating daughter and her babysitter are left alone, they must face Annabelle and the other spirits released from the Warren's possessed artifact room.
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to North London in 1977 to help a single mother and her four children who are experiencing a haunting in their home.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)
The Warrens investigate the first U.S. murder trial to use demonic possession as a defense, forcing them to confront a terrifying new evil.