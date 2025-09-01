The Conjuring Universe: Watch The Movies In Perfect Chronological Order

To those who desire to watch the related horror narratives of the Conjuring universe in the sequence that the events took place, the following will be the chronological order of the movies. This movie universe by James Wan is inspired by the true stories of paranormal researchers Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Although the films were not published in the sequence, you can watch them in chronological order and see how the demon Valak, the Annabelle doll, and other evil beings cause havoc in various decades.

It starts in the 1950s with The Nun up to 1980s with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and shows how the supernatural forces that the Warrens and their allies have to deal with came into existence. Let’s look at the chronological order of The Conjuring Movies Series.