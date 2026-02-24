The Kerala Story 2: 16 Scenes Cut Due to SEXUAL VIOLENCE | Film Granted U/A 16+ Certificate by CBFC
The Kerala Story 2 has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification ahead of its release. The certification came after the board ordered 16 cuts to reduce disturbing and sensitive visuals. Scenes depicting sexual violence and intense brutality were trimmed to make the film suitable for a wider audience.
The Kerala Story 2 CBFC Certification & Cuts
The film has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. Certification came after 16 cuts and modifications suggested by the board. The changes were aimed at reducing graphic and sensitive content.
The Kerala Story 2: What Changes Were Ordered?
Sexual violence visuals reduced significantly (including rape scenes). Kissing and intimate scenes shortened. Violent scenes (assault, hitting) trimmed. Some dialogues altered or muted. Additional disclaimer required stating the film is based on true events.
The Kerala Story Legal Developments
The Kerala High Court has sought a screening of the film while reviewing petitions challenging its certification. Concerns were raised about the film’s portrayal of communities and possible social impact. Legal petitions seek to halt release over alleged misrepresentation and communal tension concerns.
The Kerala Story 2 Release Date
The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 27 February 2026.
The Kerala Story 2- Story
A sequel to the controversial 2023 film. Explores the lives of young women across states and themes of relationships, coercion, and societal pressures.
Disclaimer
The certification details, edits, and content modifications related to The Kerala Story 2 are based on reports from media sources and publicly available updates. Certification decisions by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) may involve revisions, and final theatrical versions may vary. This content is provided for informational and news purposes only and does not reflect any endorsement or judgment regarding the film’s subject matter.