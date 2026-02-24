The Kerala Story 2: 16 Scenes Cut Due to SEXUAL VIOLENCE | Film Granted U/A 16+ Certificate by CBFC

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The Kerala Story 2: 16 Scenes Cut Due to SEXUAL VIOLENCE | Film Granted U/A 16+ Certificate by CBFC

The Kerala Story 2: 16 Scenes Cut Due to SEXUAL VIOLENCE | Film Granted U/A 16+ Certificate by CBFC

The Kerala Story 2 has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification ahead of its release. The certification came after the board ordered 16 cuts to reduce disturbing and sensitive visuals. Scenes depicting sexual violence and intense brutality were trimmed to make the film suitable for a wider audience. 

Published By: Published: February 24, 2026 16:53:18 IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Kerala Story 2 CBFC Certification & Cuts
1/6
The Kerala Story 2: 16 Scenes Cut Due to SEXUAL VIOLENCE | Film Granted U/A 16+ Certificate by CBFC

The Kerala Story 2 CBFC Certification & Cuts

The film has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. Certification came after 16 cuts and modifications suggested by the board. The changes were aimed at reducing graphic and sensitive content.

You Might Be Interested In
The Kerala Story 2: What Changes Were Ordered?
2/6

The Kerala Story 2: What Changes Were Ordered?

Sexual violence visuals reduced significantly (including rape scenes). Kissing and intimate scenes shortened. Violent scenes (assault, hitting) trimmed. Some dialogues altered or muted. Additional disclaimer required stating the film is based on true events.

The Kerala Story Legal Developments
3/6

The Kerala Story Legal Developments

The Kerala High Court has sought a screening of the film while reviewing petitions challenging its certification. Concerns were raised about the film’s portrayal of communities and possible social impact. Legal petitions seek to halt release over alleged misrepresentation and communal tension concerns.

You Might Be Interested In
The Kerala Story 2 Release Date
4/6

The Kerala Story 2 Release Date

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 27 February 2026.

The Kerala Story 2- Story
5/6

The Kerala Story 2- Story

A sequel to the controversial 2023 film. Explores the lives of young women across states and themes of relationships, coercion, and societal pressures.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The certification details, edits, and content modifications related to The Kerala Story 2 are based on reports from media sources and publicly available updates. Certification decisions by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) may involve revisions, and final theatrical versions may vary. This content is provided for informational and news purposes only and does not reflect any endorsement or judgment regarding the film’s subject matter.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS