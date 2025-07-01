Top 10 Countries With The Longest Coastlines: A Global Review
The countries with the longest coastlines often consist of vast landmasses or numerous islands, giving them extended shorelines along oceans and seas. Canada tops the list with the world’s longest coastlines, followed by island nations like Indonesia and the Philippines. Countries such as Norway and Greece have highly indented coastlines, while large nations like Russia, the U.S. and China benefit from multi-ocean access. These extensive coastlines are vital for trade, tourism, marine resources, and cultural identity, playing a significant role in each nation’s economy and global connectivity.
Canada (202,080 km)
Canada holds the record for the longest coastline in the world. Surrounded by the Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic oceans, Canada's rugged coastline stretches over 202,000 kilometres. With countless bays, fjords, and over 52,000 Islands, its geography plays a major role in climate, culture, and economic activity.
Indonesia (54,720 km)
Indonesia, an archipelagic Nation made up of over 17,000 Islands, boosts the second longest coastline. Its 54,720 km shoreline supports rich biodiversity and is critical for fisheries, shipping, and tourism. Its position along major sea routes also makes it strategically important.
Norway (51,748 km)
Norway coastline is world renowned for its dramatic fjords and Islands. At over 51,000 km long, much of Norway's coast is deeply indented, making it much longer than its linear length would suggest. The coast is integral to Norwegian identity and economy, especially in fishing and oil.
Russia (37,653 km)
With vast access to the Arctic and Pacific oceans, the Baltic Sea, and the Black Sea, Russia's coastline spans over 37,000 kilometres. Its coastline offers vital naval access and resource extraction zones, but much of it remains ice-bound.
Philippines (36,289 km)
Comprising more than 7,600 islands, the Philippines has a coastline of about 36,289 kilometres. This tropical Nation's coastal areas are vital for fishing tourism and transportation. Coral reefs and Marine biodiversity attract visitors and support the local community.
Japan (29,751 km)
Japan and Island nation in the Pacific ocean, has a diverse 29,751-km coastline. Known for its mix of urban coastlines and scenic natural beauty, Japan's shores play a major role in trade, fisheries, and disaster management.
Australia (25,760 km)
Surrounded entirely by the ocean, Australia 25,760- kilometer coastline is famous for its beaches and Marine ecosystems like the Great barrier reef. It supports a thriving tourism industry and provides access to global trade routes, fisheries, and offshore resources.
United States (19,924)
The U.S. has a divorce coastline stretching nearly 20,000 km, including the Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic coasts, plus Alaska and Island territories. Its shores are crucial for trade, military defense, fishing, and recreation, influencing the economy and environment.
New Zealand (15,134 km)
New Zealand, with 15,134 kilometers of winding coastlines, offers dramatic landscapes, marine biodiversity, and a vital maritime economy.
Greece (13,676 km)
Greece may be small in land area, but it has one of the world's longest coastlines- approximately 13,676 kilometers- thanks to its thousands of islands and peninsulas.
Disclaimer: Coastline lengths are approximate and can vary by measurement methods and natural changes. This information is for general knowledge and not for a precise or legal reference.