Top 10 Countries With The Longest Coastlines: A Global Review

The countries with the longest coastlines often consist of vast landmasses or numerous islands, giving them extended shorelines along oceans and seas. Canada tops the list with the world’s longest coastlines, followed by island nations like Indonesia and the Philippines. Countries such as Norway and Greece have highly indented coastlines, while large nations like Russia, the U.S. and China benefit from multi-ocean access. These extensive coastlines are vital for trade, tourism, marine resources, and cultural identity, playing a significant role in each nation’s economy and global connectivity.