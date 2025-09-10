LIVE TV
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
  • Top 6 Largest Arms Exporting Countries In The World

Top 6 Largest Arms Exporting Countries In The World

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and the emergence of a “new nuclear arms race,” global military spending has surged by 37% from 2015 to 2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) Yearbook 2025. 

Almost all nine nuclear-armed states are modernising their arsenals, while arms exports continue to shape international power dynamics.

By: Last Updated: September 10, 2025 | 4:21 PM IST
USA
USA

The United States leads with 43% of global arms exports between 2020 and 2024, supplying advanced aircraft, missile systems, and defense technologies to allies worldwide.

France
France

France holds 9.6% of the global arms export share, making it the second-largest exporter. Its exports include fighter jets, naval ships, and missile systems.

Russia
Russia

Russia’s share has fallen to 7.8%, largely due to sanctions, Ukraine conflict demands, and prioritisation of domestic military production.

China
China

China accounts for 5.9% of global arms exports, exporting fighter jets, drones, and missile systems, especially to Asian and African nations.

Germany
Germany

With 5.6% of global arms exports, Germany supplies submarines, missile systems, and vehicles, with Ukraine, Egypt, and Israel among key buyers.

Italy
Italy

Italy has risen to sixth place with a 4.8% share, exporting naval vessels, aircraft, and missile technologies to the Middle East and North Africa.

