  Top 6 Romantic Films on Netflix to Watch This Weekend | Best Netflix Love Stories, Romantic Movies 2025, Heartwarming Romance Films

Top 6 Romantic Films on Netflix to Watch This Weekend | Best Netflix Love Stories, Romantic Movies 2025, Heartwarming Romance Films

Looking for a heartwarming story to fill up your dreamy mind? These are the perfect films for anyone wanting to escape into a world of love and emotional twists. Whether you want to cry, laugh or fall in love on screen, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a list of 6 best films available on Netflix for hopeless romantic souls.

Last Updated: October 10, 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
My Oxford Year
My Oxford Year

It is a charming story of love, self-discovery and the magic of studying abroad. It is a heartfelt romance with gorgeous Oxford visuals.

The Wrong Paris
The Wrong Paris

It is a fun, lighthearted story about mistaken identities and unexpected love. It has laugh-out-loud moments with a touch of romance.

The Life List
The Life List

It is a story about love, friendship and chasing dreams before life gets complicated. It is a relatable romance with inspiring life lessons.

Your Place or Mine
Your Place or Mine

It is a romantic comedy in which two friends navigate a long-distance connection with charm, humor and undeniable chemistry.

Corpse Bride
Corpse Bride

It is an animated fantasy romance with a darky whimsical tale of love beyond ;ife. It combines humor, emotions and fantasy.

Purple Hearts
Purple Hearts

It is a heartfelt story of sacrifice, love with strong chemistry and realistic romance. It is a romantic drama featuring overcoming obstacles against all odds.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

