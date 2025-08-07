Top 7 Fantasy K-Dramas You Can’t Miss, Magical Romance Awaits!
Anneyong K-drama Fans! Ancient curses, mythical creatures and star-crossed lovers all clash in one of the most entrancing worlds! This is what our curated list of the top 7 fantasy K-dramas is promising to take its audience to a bygone age where modern Seoul became a magical fantasy.
Heart-pounding romance dances with breathtaking visuals, intertwined with Korean folklore, dramas that spellbind viewers through unforgettable adventures. There is sure to be something for everyone, whether new to K-dramas or a connoisseur, exhilarating love stories such as Goblin’s ever-popular epic love saga or Alchemy of Soul’s cool and hair-raising magic are but a few among spellbinding stories.
Finally, get set to lose yourself in parallel worlds, divine destinies, and supernatural twists redefining romance! Grab your popcorn and let the magic of these K-dramas wrap around you!
Bride of Habaek (2017)
Water god Habaek descends to Earth to find sacred stones for his divine throne but loses his powers. Then he seeks help from a psychiatrist, Yoon So-ah, their romance blooms amid celestial rivalries and mythical challenges.
Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)
Gumiho Lee Yeon, a thousand-year-old fox spirit, meets producer Nam Ji-ah, his destined love. Their romance unfolds amid supernatural battles and Korean folklore. Stunning cinematography, intense chemistry and a thrilling plot make this a captivating fantasy adventure.
The King: Eternal Monarch (2020)
King Lee Gon crosses a portal to a parallel world, meeting detective Jeong Tae-eul. Together, they unravel mysteries tied to his father’s murder and a multiverse threat. This visually grand drama combines time travel, romance, and political intrigue for an epic adventure.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin) (2016)
A 939-year-old immortal goblin, Kim Shin is on a journey to find his bride to end his curse. Meeting Ji Eun-tak, a cheerful student, sparks a bittersweet romance intertwined with fate, a grim reaper, and mystical elements.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)
During a solar eclipse, Ha-jin time-travels to the Goryeo Dynasty as Hae Soo. Caught in a royal power struggle, she falls for two princes. This emotional saga blends time travel, romance, and palace intrigue, leaving a lasting impact.
Hotel del Luna (2019)
Jang Man-wol runs a hotel for ghosts, bound by a 500-year curse. New manager Koo Chan-sung helps her resolve spirits’ grudges. This supernatural drama weaves humor, heartbreak, and mystery, with IU’s magnetic performance and a richly crafted afterlife setting.
Alchemy of Souls (2022)
In the fictional land of Daeho, assassin Nak-su swaps souls into Mu-deok’s body, losing her powers. She becomes apprentice to nobleman Jang Uk, sparking a magical romance. This xianxia-inspired epic blends forbidden magic, political intrigue, and heartfelt love across two seasons.