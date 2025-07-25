  • Home>
Top 7 Hollywood Actresses Known For Their Heavy Bust

Check out 7 Hollywood actresses who are known for their naturally heavy busts and curvy figures, including Scarlett Johansson, Salma Hayek, and Sofía Vergara. These women have embraced their bodies with confidence and grace, becoming icons of body positivity and style in the entertainment world. From red carpets to big screens, their presence reflects the evolving standards of beauty in Hollywood.

By: Last Updated: July 25, 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
1/8

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett, with her ample curves and full bust, has been a time-honored. These are a familiar presence in Hollywood since sultry ones and towering.

2/8

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence embraces her curves with the natural charm to match. This generally speaks up in support of body positivity within the entertainment industry.

3/8

Salma Hayek

With curves to be reckoned with and a beauty to go along with, Salma Hayek has graced the limelight with an hourglass figure, which she flaunts with poise on the carpet.

4/8

Katy Perry

Katy Perry, also a pop icon for bold fashion choices. She is very much celebrated for her fuller bust and body-positive performances.

5/8

Kate Upton

Kate Upton, born in the Boston area, was launched into the modeling world's fame by her curvy figure, magazine covers, and movie roles in which she was often the one front and center.

6/8

Sofía Vergara

Home of comedy and heavy Ms. Bust, the extroverted personality, and comedic timing of the "Modern Family" lady are often seen accentuated by figure-hugging apparel.

7/8

Ryan Whitney

Young and rising, Ryan Whitney is known for her natural curves and confident on-screen presence. She has earned attention for both talent and appearance.

8/8

Disclaimer

This information celebrates body diversity and beauty confidence in Hollywood. It does not intend to objectify or reduce these women to physical traits alone.

