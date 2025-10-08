LIVE TV
Top Adventure Activities at Rann Utsav 2025: Camel Safari, ATV Rides & More

Rann Utsav 2025 offers thrilling adventures, including camel safaris, ATV rides, hot air balloon flights, paramotoring, jeep safaris, and Skyzilla Tower activities. Explore the White Desert while enjoying adrenaline-packed experiences and panoramic views.

By: Last Updated: October 8, 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Camel Safari Across the White Desert
1/7

Camel Safari Across the White Desert

Experience authentic desert life with camel rides across the vast White Rann. Enjoy the serene landscape, especially magical during sunrise and sunset, perfect for photography and cultural immersion.

ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) Rides
2/7

ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) Rides

For thrill-seekers, ATV rides provide an adrenaline rush as you speed across the salt flats. It’s a fun and exciting way to explore the desert terrain.

Hot Air Balloon Ride
3/7

Hot Air Balloon Ride

See the breathtaking Rann of Kutch from above in a hot air balloon. This peaceful yet thrilling ride offers panoramic views of the white salt desert and festivities below.

Paramotoring
4/7

Paramotoring

Fly with a motorized parachute and soar over the Rann, enjoying unparalleled aerial views of the festival, desert, and surrounding landscape—a unique adventure for aerial enthusiasts.

Jeep Safari
5/7

Jeep Safari

Navigate rugged desert terrain in powerful 4x4 vehicles. Jeep safaris to destinations like Kalo Dungar (Black Hill) offer stunning views and a dose of adventure.

Skyzilla Adventure Tower
6/7

Skyzilla Adventure Tower

Try rock climbing, ziplining, and pendulum swings at the Skyzilla Tower, adding a thrilling physical challenge amid panoramic desert scenery.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Adventure activity availability, safety measures, and age or health restrictions at Rann Utsav 2025 may vary. Participants should follow official guidelines and exercise caution.

