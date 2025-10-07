LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc CJI BR Gavai Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Cricket news Nagin Wife Raj Kundra Auto News business news india at unsc
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top Gold Chain Styles for Karvachauth 2025: Latest Designs & Trendy Ideas

Top Gold Chain Styles for Karvachauth 2025: Latest Designs & Trendy Ideas

Discover the top 6 gold chain styles perfect for Karvachauth 2025. From classic cable and rope chains to trendy Figaro and Singapore designs, find the latest gold chain ideas to elevate your festive look with elegance and sparkle.

By: Last Updated: October 7, 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Classic Cable Gold Chain
1/7

Classic Cable Gold Chain

A timeless design featuring interlocking oval links, perfect for layering with pendants or wearing solo for elegant Karvachauth celebrations.

Diamond-Cut Gold Chain
2/7

Diamond-Cut Gold Chain

Sparkling diamond-cut patterns reflect light beautifully, adding shimmer to traditional outfits and making your Karvachauth ensemble truly standout.

Herringbone Gold Chain
3/7

Herringbone Gold Chain

Flat, closely linked design gives a smooth, sleek appearance, ideal for pairing with ethnic lehengas or sarees this festive season.

Rope Gold Chain
4/7

Rope Gold Chain

Twisted strands create a textured, rope-like effect, combining durability and style for a versatile chain suitable for Karvachauth rituals.

Figaro Gold Chain
5/7

Figaro Gold Chain

Alternating short and long links offer a trendy yet classic vibe, perfectly complementing both heavy and minimalistic Karvachauth jewelry sets.

Singapore Gold Chain
6/7

Singapore Gold Chain

Twisted and flexible design that catches light beautifully, enhancing festive attire and adding a modern touch to your Karvachauth look.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and style inspiration purposes only. Jewelry prices, availability, and designs may vary. Always purchase from authorized and trusted sellers.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS