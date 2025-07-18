LIVE TV
  • Top Luxury Fashion Looks You Must See In 2025: In Pics

Top Luxury Fashion Looks You Must See In 2025: In Pics

Luxury fashion in 2025 is all about bold style choices, simple designs, and expressing who you are. From smart suits to trendy party outfits, these clothes mix beauty with a modern look. Some styles are simple and classic, while others are bright,t have cool shapes, and use rich materials. These outfits show confidence and your style. Fashion is moving towards clothes that look strong but feel easy to wear. Long coats, loose pants, shiny fabrics, and layered outfits are in style. These looks prove that expensive fashion can also be fun and creative. Every outfit gives a different vibe; some look elegant, some look cool, and some look powerful. Here are some top luxury fashion looks that you can try.

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
1/7

Louis Vuitton

LV redefines high fashion with bold prints, unisex tailoring, and futuristic streetwear in 2025.

2/7

Gucci: Maximalism in Full Bloom

With Maria Grazia Chiuri at the helm, Dior blends soft silhouettes with strong feminist statements.

From oversized florals to exaggerated sleeves, Gucci’s new collection screams drama and detail.

3/7

Balenciaga: Tech-Edge Fashion

2025 Balenciaga pushes boundaries with AI-inspired silhouettes, face covering hoods, and layered techwear.

4/7

Dior: Elegance with an Edge

Dior blends Parisian elegance with bold cuts, featuring corset jackets, pleated skirts, and chunky boots.

5/7

Prada: Minimal Luxe

Clean lines, neutral palettes, and sharp tailoring define Prada’s 2025 style statement.

6/7

Chanel: The Return of Tweed

Chanel reinvents its iconic tweed suits with brighter colors and youthful cuts.

7/7

Saint Laurent: Dark, Sleek & Sultry

Leather coats, sheer bodysuits, and midnight blacks define Saint Laurent’s sultry 2025 vibe.

