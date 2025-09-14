From Mandala Murders to The Bads of Bollywood: List of 6 Trending Bollywood Web Series in 2025
Audience loves fresh stories and outstanding performances, which Bollywood didn’t fail to deliver in 2025! OTT platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV are offering crime thrillers, romantic comedies and mythological mysteries which you must watch once. Here is a list of 6 Bollywood web series released on OTT platforms in 2025:
The Bads of Bollywood- September 18, 2025
It is comedy-drama show on Netflix, featuring Aryan Khan and Bobby Deol. It is Aryan Khan's first debut as a director, generating huge excitement even before its official launch.
Mandala Murders- July 25, 2025
Mandala Murders is a supernatural crime thriller on Netflix, casting Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Surveen Chawla. It is set in a fog-shrouded town of Charandaspur. It reveals many ritualistic killings and ancient secrets.
Rangeen- July 25, 2025
It is a comedy-drama available on Amazon Prime Video. It is a quirky comedy-drama that follows the life of Adarsh, whose perfect world falls apart when he finds about his wife's affair.
Special OPS: Season 2- July 18, 2025
It is an action-thriller available on Disney+ Hotstar. The second season continues the gripping tale with high stakes missions and intense action sequences.
Court Kacheri- August 13, 2025
It is a legal drama available on Sony LIV. It is set in a small-town courtroom. This series explores legacy and intergenerational conflict within the legal profession.
Saare Jahan Se Accha- August 13, 2025
It is a patriotic thriller available on Netflix. It delves into the high-pressure world of intelligence operations and highlights how even minor delays in decision-making can trigger national security.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.