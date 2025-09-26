Trending Hindi Web Series on Netflix, Jio Hotstar & Prime Video to Watch This Weekend
Bored of watching the same series again and again? Can’t decide what to watch this weekend? Don’t worry, we have got you covered! OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Hotstar are dropping new Hindi web series that everyone is falling in love with. Here’s a list of the top 6 trending Hindi web series on OTT you should NOT miss:
The Bastards of Bollywood on Netflix
This series is about Bollywood life, fame and nepotism. It explores the struggles of newcomers and blends humor with insight.
Aashram Season 3 Part 2 on Jio Hotstar
This web series explores corruption, spirituality and power. It delivers intense drama with social themes.
Dupahiya on Amazon Prime Video
It is set in a small village with chaos about a missing motorbike. It blends humor with social commentary. This series is family-friendly and entertaining for those who prefer light-hearted drama.
Khauf on Amazon Prime Video
It is a supernatural horror series following a group that encounters terrifying events. It tests characters' survival instincts.
Dhadak 2 on Netflix
It explores societal challenges and love. The star actors are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. It focuses on romance, identity and social themes.
Hridayapoorvam on Jio Hotstar
It is a romantic drama where a heart-transplant survivor bonds with the donor's family. Its emotional storytelling and love themes are perfect to be watched with family.
