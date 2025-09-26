LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Trending Hindi Web Series on Netflix, Jio Hotstar & Prime Video to Watch This Weekend

Trending Hindi Web Series on Netflix, Jio Hotstar & Prime Video to Watch This Weekend

Bored of watching the same series again and again? Can’t decide what to watch this weekend? Don’t worry, we have got you covered! OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Hotstar are dropping new Hindi web series that everyone is falling in love with. Here’s a list of the top 6 trending Hindi web series on OTT you should NOT miss:

By: Last Updated: September 26, 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Bastards of Bollywood on Netflix
1/7

The Bastards of Bollywood on Netflix

This series is about Bollywood life, fame and nepotism. It explores the struggles of newcomers and blends humor with insight.

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 on Jio Hotstar
2/7

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 on Jio Hotstar

This web series explores corruption, spirituality and power. It delivers intense drama with social themes.

Dupahiya on Amazon Prime Video
3/7

Dupahiya on Amazon Prime Video

It is set in a small village with chaos about a missing motorbike. It blends humor with social commentary. This series is family-friendly and entertaining for those who prefer light-hearted drama.

Khauf on Amazon Prime Video
4/7

Khauf on Amazon Prime Video

It is a supernatural horror series following a group that encounters terrifying events. It tests characters' survival instincts.

Dhadak 2 on Netflix
5/7

Dhadak 2 on Netflix

It explores societal challenges and love. The star actors are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. It focuses on romance, identity and social themes.

Hridayapoorvam on Jio Hotstar
6/7

Hridayapoorvam on Jio Hotstar

It is a romantic drama where a heart-transplant survivor bonds with the donor's family. Its emotional storytelling and love themes are perfect to be watched with family.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS