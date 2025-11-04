Most Watched Indian Web Series of 2025 | Top OTT Shows on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video & More
2025 has been full of blockbuster releases on OTT platforms with record-breaking viewership across genres. From heartwarming romantic comedies to courtroom thrillers and dramas, this year had it all. So, we’ve curated a list of the top 7 most-watched web series of 2025 available on OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar and more.
Criminal Justice: A Family Matter Season 4 on JioHotstar
This one is a hit legal drama returning with another intense season starring Pankaj Tripathi as lawyer Madhav Mishra. This time, the show dives deeper into family conflicts and emotional dilemmas wrapped in courtroom suspense.
Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 on Amazon MX Player
The season 3 part 2 explores power, revenge and corruption within the Ashram empire. It is packed with cult drama, dark politics and unexpected betrayals.
Panchayat Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video
It is India's favorite village comedy-drama. The Season 4 balances emotional storytelling with relatable rural politics.
Paatal Lok Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video
Jaideep Ahlawat reprises his role as an Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary. It is dark, powerful and among the most critically acclaimed releases of 2025.
The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 on JioHotstar
It is an animated mythological epic continuing the legacy with grand visuals and powerful storytelling. The Season 6 highlights Hanuman's final journey in the Ramayana saga.
The Royals on Netflix
It is a fictional royal family drama exposing scandal, power and politics in modern India. It blends luxury, emotional chaos and betrayal.
The Secret of the Shiledars on JioHotstar
It is a thrilling mystery series exploring the dark secrets of an ancient warrior clan. It combines Indian mythology, crime and espionage with a modern twist.
