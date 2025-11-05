Virat Kohli Birthday Special: The Real Story of Virat & Anushka’s First Meeting
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli!
Today, this cricket superstar turns 37, and what better way to celebrate his special day than by revisiting one of his greatest achievements- his beautiful bond with Anushka Sharma! Ever wondered how this power couple met? Their chemistry has always been the talk of the town. So, here’s a look back at Virat and Anushka’s love story from the very beginning.
How Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Met?
It all started on a set of a shampoo commercial in 2013. Virat was paired with Anushka, their first meeting was full of laughter and comfort.
Friends to Lovers Story
After the ad shoot, the two stayed in touch. They were spotted together at events and matches, though they kept it low-key. Virat's "accidental" flying kiss during a match in 2014 made headlines, confirming their romance.
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Relationship
Being two of India's biggest celebrities wasn't easy. Rumors, public scrutiny and criticism tested their relationship. Yet, they never spoke ill about each other or reacted on trolls.
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Wedding
After four years of dating, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a secret fairytale wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017.
#Virushka
Their wedding photos broke the internet, with #Virushka trending worldwide. They hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for cricketers and actors.
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma children
They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021, and recently their son Akaay. From stadiums to red carpets, they remain India's ultimate power couple.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.