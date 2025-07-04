Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • What Makes The Amarnath Yatra The Toughest Pilgrimage In India?

What Makes The Amarnath Yatra The Toughest Pilgrimage In India?

The Amarnath Yatra, one of India’s toughest pilgrimages, begins amid heightened security after recent attacks. Pilgrims trek high into the Himalayas to visit the sacred ice Shivling, testing their faith, strength, and devotion on this spiritual journey.

By: Sumaya Rathor Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
What Makes The Amarnath Yatra The Toughest Pilgrimage In India? - Gallery Image
1/5

One Of India’s Toughest Pilgrimages

The Amarnath Yatra is widely considered the hardest religious journey in India. With high altitude, unpredictable weather, and steep terrain, it challenges devotees’ physical endurance, mental resilience, and spiritual devotion like few others.

What Makes The Amarnath Yatra The Toughest Pilgrimage In India? - Gallery Image
2/5

Yatra Begins With Tight Security

Kicked off on July 3 and running till August 9, the 2025 yatra sees heightened security after a deadly April terror attack. Around 50,000 CRPF and J&K Police personnel have been deployed to safeguard pilgrims along both routes.

What Makes The Amarnath Yatra The Toughest Pilgrimage In India? - Gallery Image
3/5

Pilgrimage To The Ice Shivling

The sacred Amarnath cave, nestled 12,700 feet above sea level, houses a naturally formed ice Shivling symbolizing Lord Shiva. Devotees trek through treacherous paths for a glimpse, making this one of the most spiritually rewarding pilgrimages in Hinduism.

What Makes The Amarnath Yatra The Toughest Pilgrimage In India? - Gallery Image
4/5

Only Fit Devotees Allowed

Pilgrims aged between 13 and 70 are allowed only after medical screening. Those with major heart or respiratory conditions are barred due to the yatra’s strenuous nature and extreme altitude.

What Makes The Amarnath Yatra The Toughest Pilgrimage In India? - Gallery Image
5/5

Two Trekking Routes to Choose From

The ancient Pahalgam route offers a longer, scenic path, while the Baltal route is shorter but steeper. Both are physically demanding and require proper preparation, but each offers a unique spiritual and natural experience.

What Makes The Amarnath Yatra The Toughest Pilgrimage In India? - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?