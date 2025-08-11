What’s New to Watch: OTT And Theatrical Releases
It is a good week to be a binge-watcher and movie lover because a new lineup of offerings can be expected in streaming services and movie theatres. With hotly-awaited blockbusters making their movie debut on the big screen to brand-new shows and films being released on popular video streaming platforms, the lineup has something to offer everyone.
No matter whether you want to watch something fast-paced and action-packed, touching and even tear-jerking dramas, something that makes you laugh your heart out, or something very tense and exciting, you will have plenty of things to watch.
Stories that could be just watched and enjoyed in the theatres will find their place in the theatres, and streaming services will be eager to please the followers of the home viewing concept. And when every release has a different storytelling, fascinating performances, and unforgettable moments, it is an ideal occasion to plan movie nights.
Without further ado, it is time to take a closer look at the most anticipated OTT and theatrical releases that are out this week and check what is worth your time.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (KBC 17)
Amitabh Bachchan returns as a host of the 17th season of the timeless Indian quiz show. The season premieres 11 August 2025 on Sony TV at 9 PM and SonyLIV, and features new contestants, emotive backstories, and its trademark suspense and inspiration. The slogan of the campaign, which is called to impress as the wisdom is the pride, is called “Jahan akal hai, wahan akad hai” (“Where there is wisdom, there is pride”).
Dog Man
A colorful, family-friendly based line art graphic novel by Dav Pilkey. A dog and his police–owner, bonded surgically together, are the superhero fighting crime as the Dog Man against the trickster feline Petey. The film is funny, heartwarming, and full of friendship, family relationships, and redemption themes, which present a meeting of the accidental idea of fun, making the film apt not only for children but also for adults.
Saare Jahan Se Accha
An on-demand series about high-stakes ACME's slasher espionage thriller created by Gaurav Shukla. Here, in a tense interplay of cat and mouse, pitting a resolute Indian RAW agent against his Pakistani counterpart at the ISI, the story is set in the dangerous 1970s and involves a nuclear threat. Netflix produced it; this means emotional drama and tactical suspense are guaranteed.
Tehran
An action-thriller film featuring John Abraham about real-life events, a geopolitical action-thriller. Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films, this is an interesting story having an espionage centered on Iran Iran-Israel conflict. Its OTT release will commence on 14 August 2025.
War 2
The follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster War, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and a part of the YRF Spy Universe. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR (in his debut as an actor in a Bollywood film), and Kiara Advani, and has a lot of action and spy elements present in it. Being released on 14 August 2025 in several higher-DB theatres.
Coolie (2025)
Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director of this Tamil-language action thriller film in which Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and others appear in the leading roles. The storyline is based on the idea of a retired gangster who censures an oppressive syndicate that is taking advantage of coolies in a port town. With its energy-filled action, strong cast, and potent score, the movie gets a theatrical release on 14 August 2025, with an unprecedented pre-release hype.