Who Was Mahendra Bohra? Karanvir Bohra’s Father and Bollywood Producer Dies; Know His Career, Movies, Net Worth
Bolllywood producer Mahendra Bohra, father of television actor Karanvir Bohra, has passed away, leaving the film and television industry in grief. Sharing the sad news, Karanvir posted an emitonal tribute to his “papa,” expressing how deeply he loved him and how difficult it was to put his loss into words.
Who Was Mahendra Bohra?
Mahendra Bohra was born on July 3, 1946, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan into a Marwari family. He was the father of popular TV actor Karanvir Bohar and the son of the legendary filmmaker Ramkuma Bohra.
Mahendra Bohra Cause of Death
Mahendra Bohra has not been publicly disclosed by his family. The 79-year-old was survived by his son Karanvir and daughter Meenakshi.
Mahendra Bohra Career
Mahendra Bohra was a prominent figure in Bollywood industry for decades. His notable movie include Tejaa, Takkar, Lashkar, Pyar Ka Karz, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, and Gopala.
Mahendra Bohra Net Worth
Mahendra Bohra’s personal net worth has not been verified, meanwhile his son Karanvir Bohra has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 18-20 crore.