Why Avoid Cutting Nails After Sunset? 5 Scientific Reasons Explained, In Pics

The tradition among most Indian households to refrain from cutting nails after sunset has been ingrained by many generations. Although this is largely regarded as superstitious behavior, it is fundamentally scientific. Decreased visibility, a slower immune response, and environmental factors at night, increase the risk of injury and infection. Cutting nails at night can attract insects or cause wounds with natural cycles of the body to heal quicker. To read these explanations scientifically allows us to begin to appreciate why this old and ancient behavior is useful as a matter of safety and health.