Your Daily Reading: Events And Trends Shaping Our Future
World News- Trump Prepares to Deploy Hundreds of National Guard Troops to Washington, D.C.
According to Reuters, the Trump Administration is currently in process of moving hundreds of National Guard troop to Washington D.C., but the exact number and the activities they will perform are not final yet. Such troops can be given to secure federal agents or aid in management activities to give relaxation to local law enforcement. It is accompanied by the deployment of Trump as he demands on Truth Social that everybody must be kicked out of the capital and placed under arrest in the case of criminals immediately. Although they have plans, the choice is yet to be taken, and the legal basis to such actions remain ambiguous .
National News- Indian Army Restores Connectivity and Rebuilds Bridges in Flood-Struck Harsil Under 'Operation Dharali'
Under the umbrella of Operation Dharali, the Indian Army successfully repaired a damaged optical-fibre cable—critical for military communication—and restored mobile and Internet services in Harsil, severely impacted by flash floods. In addition, Army personnel, alongside civil authorities, conducted night-time repairs of bridges near Limchigad to reestablish vital road links under challenging weather conditions. The combined efforts have significantly improved both connectivity and access, bolstering ongoing rescue operations in the devastated Uttarkashi region.
Entertainment News- Advance Bookings for War 2 Cross ₹2.24 Crore in a Day Despite Limited Telugu Shows
Advance bookings for War 2 kicked off in India on Sunday, August 10, raking in over ₹2.24 crore by 9 pm, even though there were fewer Telugu screenings than expected . According to trade tracker Sacnilk, this figure spans approximately 9,000 shows in Hindi (across formats like 2D, IMAX, Dolby, 4DX), 100 in Tamil, and 115 in Telugu . With block seats included, the total jumps to nearly ₹7.6 crore. The film, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is set to release on August 14 during the Independence Day weekend.
Sports News- Chhattisgarh Teen Receives Calls from Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers After Getting RCB Captain’s Old Number
In a bizarre turn of events, 21-year-old Manish Bisi from Madagaon, Chhattisgarh, was unknowingly assigned Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar’s old mobile number after it remained inactive for over 90 days—a standard telecom procedure. Upon activating the SIM, Manish and his friend saw Patidar’s photo on WhatsApp and soon began receiving calls from cricket stars like Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, and AB de Villiers, who believed they were contacting Patidar. The teens initially thought it was a prank and played along for about two weeks. The confusion ended when Patidar reached out and, after he involved the MP Cyber Cell and local police, the SIM was returned to him.
Business News- Markets Eye Flat Opening as Sell-Off Continues; Nifty Eyes Support at 24,000–24,200
Indian benchmark indices are likely to make a dull opening on Monday, August 11 as U.S. tariffs and poor corporate earnings progressively darken market sentiment following a sixth consecutive weekly loss. Gift Nifty futures are pointing toward a rise of about a touch; i.e., about 24,363 of Friday-indicating a flat to slightly higher open. Technical analysts warn that the Nifty has weakened further and the significant technical support may be positioned in the 24,20024,000 range whereas resistance may be at 24,50024,550. The attention of investors will remain on the developing picture in trading patterns and future economic statistics.