Your Daily Reading: The World’s Key Updates In One Place

Over the past 24 hours we are yet again reminded of how big and how small our world really is; everything that happens in one corner is echoed in the other side of the world in a matter of seconds. The landscape continues its movement: America had its good news to heed, fresh creations in the entertainment world to see, new thrills in the sports world and business decisions sending waves in markets. Collectively, the moments indicate a world in a continuous state of flux in which the past is happening in real time, in which politics, culture and commerce are proceeding hand in hand. There can be no slowness in this age–alertness, compliance, and immediate action are needed to match its insistent beat.