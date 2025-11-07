LIVE TV
  Zarine Khan Dies: Shocking Truth — Sussanne Khan's Mother Was Betrayed by Husband Sanjay Khan While She Was Pregnant

Zarine Khan Dies: Shocking Truth — Sussanne Khan’s Mother Was Betrayed by Husband Sanjay Khan While She Was Pregnant

Designer Sussanne Khan’s Mother, Zarine Khan (Zarin Katrak), passed away on Friday. The 81-year-old had been unwell for some time due to age-related issues. Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan, and their children Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and actor Zayed Khan. 

Who is Zarine Khan
1/6

Who is Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan was a well-known personality in Mumbai’s social circuit and a pillar of the Khan family. She was married to Sanjay Khan in 1966. Zarine Khan is the ex-mother-in-law of Sussanne Khan’s ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan.

Zarine Khan and Sanjay Khan Controversy
2/6

Zarine Khan and Sanjay Khan Controversy

Sanjay Khan was once involved with a co-star while his wife, Zarine Khan, was expecting their child. The affair made headlines and left Zarine heartbroken, yet she chose to maintain her dignity and silence through the storm.

Zarine Khan Breaks Silence on Sanjay Khan Affair
3/6

Zarine Khan Breaks Silence on Sanjay Khan Affair

Zarine Khan broke the silence on her husband Sanjay Khan’s affair during the show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. When Simi asked about the rumours, both Zarine and Sanjay didn’t deny them.

Which Actress Sanjay Khan Dating?
4/6

Which Actress Sanjay Khan Dating?

Sanjay Khan was having an affair with a renowned actress and his Abdullah co-star, Zeenat Aman. The two reportedly married in secret, but the marriage was annulled.

Zarine Khan was Pregnant With...
5/6

Zarine Khan was Pregnant With...

While Sanjay Khan was having an affair, Zarine Khan was pregnant with their son Zayed Khan. Despite the emotional turmoil, Zarine Khan hoped there was not the end of their marriage.

Zarine Khan Movies
6/6

Zarine Khan Movies

Zarine Khan worked in multiple movies, including Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

