Zohran Mamdani & Rama Duwaji The Hinge Love Story REVEALED: Know Details
Zohran Mamdani, New York politician and mayor front-runner, has been making headlines not just for his politics but also for his heartwarming love story. His relationship is capturing attention as a how authentic love can blossom- even on a DATING APP! Hard to believe, right? Here’s the full love story of Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji.
Zohran Mamdani & Rama Duwaji Love Story
Zohran and Rama met on the dating app Hinge. Their initial connection was built around art and music: both are creative souls.
Zohran Mamdani & Rama Duwaji Wedding
They got engaged in December 2024 in Dubai, where Rama's family is based. Early 2025 they held a simple civil ceremony at the New York City Cleark's office.
Rama Duwaji Nationality
Rama Duwaji is a Syrian-American artist, illustrator, and ceramicist based in Brooklyn, New York. She is known for her expressive artwork that highlights identity, womanhood and cultural storytelling.
Zohran Mamdani's wife's support
Behind the scenes, Duwaji has been advising on social media. Duwaji was among those who finalised Mamdani’s brand identity when he first kicked off his campaign.
Zohran Mamdani Mayor of NYC
If Mamdani wins the general election and assumes office as mayor, then Rama Duwaji would become First Lady in effect.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.