BJP-led Rajasthan Govt Forms Sub-Comittee To Review 17 New Districts Created Under Congress' Tenure

The BJP-led Rajasthan govt. has started preparations to strengthen the foundation of 17 new districts and 3 new divisions that were created during the tenure of Ashok Gehlot-led government. Additional Chief Secretary Arpana Arora issued an order on Wednesday (June 12) on behalf of the Revenue Department to form a cabinet sub-committee for 17 new districts and 3 divisions. A 5-member committee has been constituted under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Premchand Bairwa to make arrangements for their administrative jurisdiction and financial resources.

The committee, formed by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, comprises five cabinet ministers. Industry Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Water Supply Minister Kanhaiyalal, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena, and Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat have been appointed as members of the committee. This committee will review the current context of jurisdiction, smooth functioning, administrative requirement and availability of financial resources from the administrative point of view of 17 districts and 3 divisions and submit its report to the Chief Minister.

The former CM Ashok Gehlot had approved the creation of new districts and divisions earlier in August 2023 ahead of the Assembly Elections. The newly formed districts are Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Kekri, Jaipur Rural, Dudu, Kotputli-Behror, Neem Ka Thana, Khairthal-Tijara, Sanchore, Didwana-Kuchaman, Shahpura, Jodhpur Rural, Phalodi, Salumber, Gangapur City and Digg.

Reportedly, nothing had changed at the ground level apart from the appointments of collectors and superintendents of police. Reportedly, there are no premises for the new districts, including the collectorate. Some districts still have unresolved jurisdictional disputes. The 17 newly formed districts are Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Kekri, Jaipur Rural, Dudu, Kotputli-Behror, Neem Ka Thana, Khairthal-Tijara, Sanchore, Didwana-Kuchaman, Shahpura, Jodhpur Rural, Phalodi, Salumber, Gangapur City and Digg.

The establishment of new districts led to a political dispute between the Congress and BJP in the state. The BJP alleged that the creation of new districts was a strategy by the Congress to gain more seats in the legislative assembly. However, the BJP emerged victorious in the assembly elections in Rajasthan. The Bhajan Lal-led BJP government came to power in December 2023 after winning 115 out of 199 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, while the Congress secured 69 seats.

