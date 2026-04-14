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Home > Press Release > Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score of 87.3 Among Indian Companies Rated by CareEdge-ESG

Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score of 87.3 Among Indian Companies Rated by CareEdge-ESG

At a broader level, the recognition reflects a shift within the Adani Group towards embedding sustainability across its infrastructure-led portfolio, including renewable energy, ports, logistics and utilities. ESG integration is increasingly shaping governance practices, risk management frameworks and long-term capital allocation across businesses.

Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score of 87.3 Among Indian Companies Rated by CareEdge-ESG

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 14, 2026 15:00:17 IST

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Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score of 87.3 Among Indian Companies Rated by CareEdge-ESG

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has received a CareEdge-ESG 1+ rating with a score of 87.3 from CARE ESG Ratings Limited (CareEdge-ESG), a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registered ESG rating provider. The score places AGEL at the top among all Indian companies assessed by CareEdge-ESG.

The rating reflects AGEL’s leadership in integrating sustainability across its operations as a large utility-scale renewable energy developer. CareEdge-ESG’s evaluation is based on a comprehensive assessment of environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities, benchmarking companies across multiple indicators and industry peers.

The assessment highlights strong performance across climate risk management, water stewardship, waste management, biodiversity conservation and governance practices, supported by transparent disclosures and structured oversight mechanisms. The rating underscores AGEL’s structured approach to managing environmental and social risks through well-defined policies, management systems and enterprise-wide integration of ESG considerations. 

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At a broader level, the recognition reflects a shift within the Adani Group towards embedding sustainability across its infrastructure-led portfolio, including renewable energy, ports, logistics and utilities. ESG integration is increasingly shaping governance practices, risk management frameworks and long-term capital allocation across businesses.

The CareEdge-ESG rating also enhances AGEL’s positioning with investors and lenders, particularly in a capital environment where sustainability performance is increasingly linked to access to financing. The rating is expected to support the company’s ability to mobilise sustainable and transition-linked capital for large-scale renewable energy projects.

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Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score of 87.3 Among Indian Companies Rated by CareEdge-ESG

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Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score of 87.3 Among Indian Companies Rated by CareEdge-ESG
Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score of 87.3 Among Indian Companies Rated by CareEdge-ESG
Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score of 87.3 Among Indian Companies Rated by CareEdge-ESG
Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score of 87.3 Among Indian Companies Rated by CareEdge-ESG

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