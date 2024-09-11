Adani Ports & SEZ To Develop Multipurpose Berth At Gujarat’s Kandla Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and operator, has announced a significant new development at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer and operator, has announced a significant new development at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat. The company has finalized a concession agreement with DPA to develop Berth No. 13, marking a major expansion of its operations in the region.

APSEZ has established a new wholly-owned subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal Limited (DPACCCTL), to manage and operate the new berth. The agreement, signed in July 2024, grants APSEZ a 30-year concession period under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) model. This development aims to enhance the port’s capacity for handling multipurpose clean cargo, including containerized goods.

Berth No. 13, which is set to be operational by FY27, will extend 300 meters and handle an impressive annual capacity of 5.7 million metric tons (MMT). The addition of this berth is expected to diversify APSEZ’s operations at Deendayal Port, supplementing its existing capabilities in handling dry bulk cargo.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of APSEZ, commented on the development: “Berth No. 13 will diversify our presence at Deendayal Port. We will now handle multipurpose clean cargo at the port, in addition to dry bulk cargo that we already handle. The berth will further consolidate our position on the western coast and enhance our ability to service customers in Gujarat and north India.”

APSEZ, a key player in India’s port sector, operates a comprehensive network of ports and terminals across the country. Its portfolio includes seven major ports on the west coast and eight on the east coast, representing 27% of India’s total port volumes. The company is also expanding its international presence with developments such as a transshipment port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and operations at Haifa Port in Israel and Dar Es Salaam Port in Tanzania.

With its extensive infrastructure and strategic investments, APSEZ is positioning itself as a leader in global supply chain management, aiming to become the largest ports and logistics platform worldwide within the next decade.