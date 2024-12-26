Choosing the best mattress – firm or soft?

The question of firm vs soft mattress goes out of the window because we are here to tell which mattress suits which type of sleepers. Hang tight because this is the only article that needs to be read to become a master in mattress buying.

The question is never if a firm mattress is best or a soft feel mattress. Whether either of the types is best completely depends on the requirements, sleeping positions, and weight of the sleeper. So the question of firm vs soft mattress goes out of the window because we are here to tell which mattress suits which type of sleepers. Hang tight because this is the only article that needs to be read to become a master in mattress buying. Along with that, we also have an all-in-one mattress at the end of this article that suits all body types and all sleeping requirements, from the best mattress brand in India.

Firm-feel mattress

As said above, no mattress is better than the other, be it a hard or soft mattress, but the requirements of the sleepers make it the best mattress. Let’s first look at all the types of sleepers who should be sleeping on a firm mattress.

The first category of people who should be sleeping on a firm mattress is the stomach sleepers. These types of sleepers have their entire body weight on their stomach, creating pressure points around their lumbar area. To save the lumbar from getting misaligned, these types of sleepers should sleep on a firm to a medium firm mattress. This will support their body and will take off the alignment of the back.

The second category of people who should be sleeping on a firm mattress are their back sleepers. Sleeping on the back is considered the most ideal sleeping position as it doesn’t create a specific pressure point in the body and the body weight gets equally distributed. However, these types of sleepers do have the risk of contracting back pain, if they sleep on a too-soft mattress. They should make sure to get themselves a menu firm mattress that’ll keep their backs aligned.

The third category of people who should prefer firm feel mattress over a soft feel mattress are the ones who come on the higher side of the weight scale. This means people who are more than 90 kg should go for a firm feel mattress that provides the best body support so that the mattress doesn’t sink in with the body weight. The mattresses that are made up of rebonded foam, and the one that has a thick layering of foams are the best of these types of sleepers. Mattresses that are supported by coirs and springs are also a good option for them.

The final category of people who should be sleeping on a firm mattress is the ones who are going through some sort of back-related problems. The majority of the people who go through back-related problems are the ones who have back misalignment problems. For such people, a firm mattress works the best as it provides alignment to the back and takes care of the spinal health.

Soft feel mattress

Side sleepers are the type of people who should always go for a soft mattress if they are not going through any type of back-related problems. These types of sleepers create pressure points on their shoulder and hip area. If they sleep on a firm mattress then they can suffer from shoulder and back aches. In this case, they should make sure that they sleep on a mattress that is medium soft and contours to the shape of the body, but not so much that the body sinks in because that can also cause body aches. A perfect blend of body contouring and a medium-soft mattress is all they need to have a healthy sleep.

The second type of people who should go for a soft feel mattress are lightweight individuals. Light-weighted people who are less than 70 kgs in weight should go for a mattress that gives good support to their body according to their sleeping position. A good quality mattress, with the layering of various foams that provide pressure point relief a back support mattress, and some level of busy contouring, is all they need to have a healthy sleep.

Best mattress from the best mattress brand in India

Do you know there does exist a mattress that has finished the firm vs soft mattress debate as this mattress provides the best of both worlds? The Pro Fitrest mattress comes from Sleepwell, the best mattress brand in India. The mattress brand has now become a household name because of its more than fifty years of service and more than ten million happy customers worldwide. The Pro Fitrest is not just the best soft mattress but also gives the best of a firm feel mattress as well. Let’s take a look at its features.

The Pro Fitrest mattress is a great quality mattress by Sleepwell that was developed in advanced R&D labs. This mattress is a soft top-feel mattress that offers the best sleeping experience. The mattress is layered with three foams and is covered with exquisitely designed fabric that gives it a plush feel surface. The first layer is the Double layered Quiltec foam that gives it a soft, cloud-like surface feel. This mattress is also engineered to facilitate airflow so that the mattress does not hold up any heat and gives a cool and dry sleeping experience even in humid weather.

The Soft PU foam gives it a blend of resilience and softness. The Acuprofile support layer that makes up the base of the mattress is designed in a distinct wave pattern that tackles various pressure points of the body and gives it relief. Sleepwell Pro FitRest mattress is recommended by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists for enhanced muscle recovery. It features Acuprofile technology for ergonomic comfort and carefully calibrated firmness for optimal support. The mattress price starts at ₹6,697 for a single-size mattress and the king-size mattress is priced at ₹16,065. Among all the types of mattress, the Pro Fitrest mattress stands out for the material used and the comfort that this mattress delivers.

We hope that all the questions about the hard or soft mattress are being answered. It’s always good to buy a mattress from the best mattress brand in India. Such mattresses are reliable and there to stay for a long period. However, Sleepwell also has only soft mattresses, feel mattresses, and only firm-feel mattresses. To check out those mattresses, then Sleepwell has a filter option on their website that can be used to filter out the best options for the desired category. To buy the Pro Fitrest mattress visit Sleepwell’s official website or walk into the nearest Sleepwell store today.