Modern School Vasant Vihar Launches Modern’s Innovative Sportability Programme

Modern School Vasant Vihar has taken a significant step towards promoting inclusivity by launching its “Sportability” programme, an afterschool sports academy designed for persons with disabilities. The programme, which follows the successful initiative launched two years ago at Modern School Barakhamba Road, aims to provide equal access to sports and physical activities for individuals of all abilities.

The Sportability programme is open to everyone, including those with physical disabilities, developmental challenges, and other special needs. It features a range of activities such as wheelchair basketball, adaptive swimming, cricket, badminton, and field events. This initiative underscores Modern School’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment where all participants can enjoy the benefits of sports, regardless of their background or physical capabilities.

“We believe that sports are a powerful tool for building confidence, fostering teamwork, and promoting physical and mental well-being,” said Mrs. Vibha Khosla, Principal of Modern School Vasant Vihar. “The Sportability programme is not only a testament to our belief that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of physical activity, but also a replicable model for other schools to follow,” Mrs. Khosla added.

Mrs. Ambika Pant, Honorary Secretary of the Modern School Society, emphasized the importance of such initiatives, stating, “Sportability at Modern School Vasant Vihar is a natural step in expanding our programme. We advocate for all schools to share their space with a largely marginalized section of the community, allowing them to enjoy the love of sports in a safe and secure environment.”

Dr. Vijay Datta, Principal of Modern School Barakhamba Road and the pioneer of the Sportability programme, highlighted the positive impact of this inclusive initiative. “We have witnessed the immense benefits of having an inclusive and diverse community on our campus. The advantages extend not only to the participants but also to our students, fostering a sense of empathy, understanding, and community spirit,” Dr. Datta added.

Modern School’s dedication to providing a well-rounded education that embraces diversity and inclusion is evident through initiatives like Sportability. By focusing on academic excellence, character development, and community engagement, the school strives to prepare students for success in all areas of life, with empathy and compassion at the forefront.

