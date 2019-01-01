Rajasthan Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Counting of votes is underway in the five states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana. Coming to Rajasthan, the early polls....
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is contesting from the Sardarpura constituency in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district against BJP's Shambhu Singh Khetasar. Earlier trends are favouring Gehlot and it seems that the....
Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram results 2018: Counting of votes in the assembly election 2018 in 5 key states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram is currently....
Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram elections 2018 results: The counting of votes in 5 key high stakes assembly elections Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram is currently underway. The....
Rajasthan election results 2018: In an interesting contest in Rajasthan, Congress managed to secure 99 seats and became the largest party in the assembly elections 2018, followed by BJP, who bagged the....
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 highlights: Amidst EVM malfunctions and violence between two groups at Sikar's Fatehpur, an eventful day of polling process came to an end poll-bound Rajasthan. After a....
Hindaun constituency elections results 2018 LIVE updates: Congress' Bharosi Lal has defeated BJP's Manju Khairwal in Hindaun constituency. ECI data showed that Lal has defeated the BJP's Khaiwal by a....
Ratangarh constituency elections results 2018: The counting has finally ended for the Ratangarh constituency Rajasthan. The BJP leader has defeated the Congress leader by a margin of over 10,000 votes.....
Suratgarh constituency elections results 2018 LIVE updates: The results for Rajasthan's Suratgarh constituency are out with BJP winning the state with 69,032 votes. Congress has ended up at the second....
Churu constituency elections results 2018: BJP's Rajendra Rathore has defeated Congress' Rafique Mandelia from Rajasthan's Churu Constituency. BJP leader has defeated the Congress leader by a margin of over 4000....
Shahpura constituency Assembly elections 2018 LIVE updates: In the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018, Shahpura constituency in the Jaipur Rural holds paramount importance. The striking factor about the constituency is....
Kota North Constituency Election results 2018: Congress' Shanti Kumar Dhariwal has defeated BJP's Prahlad Gunjal. As per the data, the Congress minister has defeated the BJP minister by a margin of....
Nathdwara Constituency Election results 2018: In a neck to neck contest between Congress and BJP in the Nathdwara district, Congress candidate CP Joshi defeated BJP's Mahesh Pratap Singh Chouhan with a....
Jhalrapatan Constituency Elections 2018 results: The counting of votes has finally come to an end and with 116484 votes, BJP's Vasundhara Raje has emerged as a winner from the Jhalrapatan constituency.....
Tonk Constituency Elections 2018 results LIVE updates: The counting of votes for Tonk constituency is finally over with Sachin Pilot as the declared winner. According to the Election Commission's data,....
Sardarpura Constituency Elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has emerged as a winner from his home constituency Sardarpura in Rajasthan's Jodhpur constituency. Gehlot has lost his....