Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018

Red star shines over the desert, CPI(M) wins 2 seats in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Assembly election highlights: Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot to meet Rahul Gandhi tomorrow at 11 AM

Rajasthan election results 2018: Vasundhara Raje fails to impress voters

Rajasthan Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Ashok Gehlot or Sachin Pilot? Congress to announce new CM soon

Rajasthan Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Counting of votes is underway in the five states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana. Coming to Rajasthan, the early polls....

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: Congress' Sachin Pilot wins Tonk, likely to become next Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2018: The counting of the votes of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018 has been concluded and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who is also the president of Rajasthan....

Rajasthan election results 2018: Ashok Gehlot says Congress will form government Rajasthan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is contesting from the Sardarpura constituency in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district against BJP's Shambhu Singh Khetasar. Earlier trends are favouring Gehlot and it seems that the....

BJP almost losing Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, close fight in Madhya Pradesh; Amit Shah summons state in-charges to review lapses

Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram results 2018: Counting of votes in the assembly election 2018 in 5 key states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram is currently....

Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram elections 2018 results: Congress leading in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, neck-and-neck in Madhya Pradesh, TRS unshakeable

Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram elections 2018 results: The counting of votes in 5 key high stakes assembly elections Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram is currently underway. The....

Rajasthan election 2018 results: Congress wins 99 seats, BJP bags 73 seats, Others clinched 22 seats in the royal state

Rajasthan election results 2018: In an interesting contest in Rajasthan, Congress managed to secure 99 seats and became the largest party in the assembly elections 2018, followed by BJP, who bagged the....

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 winners list

Rajasthan Assembly election winners 2018: Constituency-wise full list with votes

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 winners list: More than 74.4% voters cast their votes in Rajasthan on Friday, December 7, in the Assembly elections 2018 sealing the fate of BJP stalwart,....

Rajasthan 2018 exit poll highlights: Congress looks strong to make comeback, says exit poll

Rajasthan Assembly Elections exit polls 2018 LIVE updates: According to Neta exit poll on NewsX, Congress is seen in a strong position and is likely to form the next government in....

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE updates: 59.43% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 highlights: Amidst EVM malfunctions and violence between two groups at Sikar's Fatehpur, an eventful day of polling process came to an end poll-bound Rajasthan. After a....

Hindaun constituency elections results 2018: Congress' Bharosi Lal defeats BJP's Manju Khairwal

Hindaun constituency elections results 2018 LIVE updates: Congress' Bharosi Lal has defeated BJP's Manju Khairwal in Hindaun constituency. ECI data showed that Lal has defeated the BJP's Khaiwal by a....

Ratangarh constituency elections results 2018: BJP's Abhinesh Maharshi wins

Ratangarh constituency elections results 2018: The counting has finally ended for the Ratangarh constituency Rajasthan. The BJP leader has defeated the Congress leader by a margin of over 10,000 votes.....

Suratgarh constituency elections results 2018: BJP's Rampratap Kasniyan wins with 69,032 votes

Suratgarh constituency elections results 2018 LIVE updates: The results for Rajasthan's Suratgarh constituency are out with BJP winning the state with 69,032 votes. Congress has ended up at the second....

Churu constituency elections results 2018: BJP's Rajendra Rathore defeats Congress' Rafique Mandelia

Churu constituency elections results 2018: BJP's Rajendra Rathore has defeated Congress' Rafique Mandelia from Rajasthan's Churu Constituency. BJP leader has defeated the Congress leader by a margin of over 4000....

Shahpura constituency Assembly elections 2018 LIVE updates: BJP's Kailash Chandra Meghwal to fight Congress' Mahaveer Prasad Mochi

Shahpura constituency Assembly elections 2018 LIVE updates: In the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018, Shahpura constituency in the Jaipur Rural holds paramount importance. The striking factor about the constituency is....

Kota North Constituency Election results 2018: Congress' Shanti Kumar Dhariwal wins

Kota North Constituency Election results 2018: Congress' Shanti Kumar Dhariwal has defeated BJP's Prahlad Gunjal. As per the data, the Congress minister has defeated the BJP minister by a margin of....

Nathdwara Constituency Election results 2018: Congress candidate CP Joshi beats BJP's Mahesh Pratap Singh Chouhan

Nathdwara Constituency Election results 2018: In a neck to neck contest between Congress and BJP in the Nathdwara district, Congress candidate CP Joshi defeated BJP's  Mahesh Pratap Singh Chouhan with a....

Udaipur Constituency Elections results 2018: BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria defeats Congress' Girija Vyas

Udaipur Constituency Elections results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting of votes has been finally done for the Udaipur constituency and BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria has emerged as a winner with 74660....

Jhalrapatan Constituency Elections results 2018: BJP's Vasundhara Raje wins with 116484 votes

Jhalrapatan Constituency Elections 2018 results: The counting of votes has finally come to an end and with 116484 votes, BJP's Vasundhara Raje has emerged as a winner from the Jhalrapatan constituency.....

Adarsh Nagar Constituency Elections 2018 LIVE updates: Congress' Rafiq Khan leads Ashok Parnami of the BJP

Adarsh Nagar Constituency Elections 2018 LIVE updates: Counting of the votes in the five key states has begun and early trends show Congress leading the BJP. In Adarsh Nagar constituency,....

Tonk Constituency Elections results 2018 highlights: Sachin Pilot wins the city of Nawabs

Tonk Constituency Elections 2018 results LIVE updates: The counting of votes for Tonk constituency is finally over with Sachin Pilot as the declared winner. According to the Election Commission's data,....

Sardarpura Constituency Elections results 2018: Congress' Ashok Gehlot defeats BJP's Shambhu Singh

Sardarpura Constituency Elections 2018 results LIVE updates: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has emerged as a winner from his home constituency Sardarpura in Rajasthan's Jodhpur constituency. Gehlot has lost his....

