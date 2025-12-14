LIVE TV
PM Modi Condemns Ghastly' Terror Attack At Bondi Beach In Australia, Extends Support To End Terrorism From Global Map

PM Modi and Foreign Affair Minister S Jaishankar condemns the terrorist attack in Bondi beach, Australia. PM Modi called the attack 'ghastly '

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 14, 2025 20:09:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday 14th December has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Australia that targeted people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, expressing condolences to the victims’ families and solidarity with the Australian people. 

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, “Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.” 

Extending condolences on behalf of India, he further added , “On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.” 

Reiterating India’s support for Australia, the Prime Minister said, “We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief.” 

PM Modi also underlined India’s stand on terrorism, stating, “India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.” 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families. 

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Condemn in the strongest terms the terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi beach, Australia. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.” 



The reactions from Indian leaders came as details emerged about the scale of the attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, where more than 1,000 people had gathered to celebrate Hanukkah when the shooting occurred. 

  

Authorities later declared the incident a terrorist attack 

 The gathering was part of an event titled Chanukah by the Sea, organised by the Australian Jewish community Centre Chabad of Bondi. 

The event was promoted as the “perfect family event to celebrate light, warmth, and community,” featuring “live entertainment, music, games and fun” for all ages. 

Promotional material for the event urged people to “Bring your friends, bring the family, let’s fill Bondi with Joy and Light!” 

 As per New South Wales Police, the attack took place as families were marking the first night of Hanukkah, with gunfire reported near Archer Park close to Bondi Beach, CNN reported. 

In the immediate aftermath, the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies advised people to “stay home or remain in shelter” and announced the closure of all events and communal institutions. 

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the shooting was deliberately targeted at Sydney’s Jewish community. 

What should have been a “night of peace and joy” was instead “shattered by this horrifying, evil attack,” he said, adding, “Our heart bleeds for Australia’s Jewish community tonight.” 

Minns also praised a bystander seen in videos circulating online who wrestled a firearm away from one of the attackers. 

 “It’s the most unbelievable scene I’ve ever seen, a man walking up to a gunman who had fired on the community and single handedly disarming him, putting his own life at risk to save the lives of countless others,” he said at a press conference. 

 He further stated, “That man is a genuine hero and I’ve got no doubt that there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery.” 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in a message to Australia’s Jewish community, said, “Your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror.”  Stressing unity, he added, “It is aimed at creating fear, but we will stand with the Jewish community and Jewish Australians at this time.” 

Urging Australians to uphold national values, Albanese said the country would never submit to “division, violence or hatred,” adding, “In this moment of darkness, we must be each other’s light,” CNN reported. 

When asked about rising antisemitism since October 7, 2023, he said, “Yes we have taken it seriously, and we’ve continued to act.”Providing an update on the investigation, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said an improvised explosive device was found in a vehicle linked to the deceased attacker, with a rescue and bomb disposal unit deployed to the scene. 

He confirmed the shooting has been declared a terrorist incident and said police are investigating whether a third perpetrator was involved. Lanyon said there are two known suspects, with one dead and the other in a life-threatening condition in hospital. 

He urged “calm” as a “significant” investigation continues, stressing that the Jewish community “has a right to feel safe.” Premier Minns later said at least 11 people were killed in the attack, confirming that one of the perpetrators was also killed and another taken into custody. He reiterated that the assault was aimed at Australia’s Jewish community. 

 (input from ANI)

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 8:06 PM IST
