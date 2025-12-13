LIVE TV
Lionel Messi GOAT Tour LIVE Updates: Will Lionel Messi Continue His GOAT Tour After Kolkata Stadium Chaos?

🕒 Updated: December 13, 2025 13:55:38 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

Though there was a setback in Kolkata, the sources close to the organizers have given the fans the assurance that the GOAT Tour is still on but with more rigorous crowd control measures and revamped event protocols. It is rumored that the number of security personnel will be increased and the entry and exit points will be redesigned to ensure the fans’ safety and to avoid the recurrence of similar disturbances.

Lionel Messi GOAT Tour LIVE Updates: The GOAT Tour 2025 of the world famous football player Lionel Messi started with an exciting atmosphere never experienced before, and Kolkata was the first city that welcomed the visit of the star. City fans, waiting for the player to come out, gathered from the airport to the venue of the events. The tour, which will cover a lot of Indian cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, is treated as a historic moment for the Indian football scene due to the enormous number of fans that Messi has in India and Indians’ increasing interest in the sport.

Live Updates

  • 13:51 (IST) 13 Dec 2025

    Lionel Messi GOAT Tour LIVE Updates: "Total scam," Allege Messi's Fans

    Lionel Messi GOAT Tour LIVE Updates: A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, “Seeing the utter chaos, the management, the authorities, it was absolutely rubbish. All the people you see here love football. We all wanted to see Messi, but it was a total scam. We want our money back… The management was so bad. It is a black day for Kolkata. Kolkata is known for football, and we love football, we love Argentina, but this experience is absolutely a scam. The ministers were there with their children, and the other people could not see anything… We are very...

  • 13:38 (IST) 13 Dec 2025

    Lionel Messi GOAT Tour LIVE Updates: CM Of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Tweets

    Lionel Messi GOAT Tour LIVE Updates: 

  • 13:25 (IST) 13 Dec 2025

    Lionel Messi GOAT Tour LIVE Updates: Hello And Welcome To The Live Coverage

    Lionel Messi GOAT Tour LIVE Updates: Welcome to the live blog. Stay Tuned For more updates.

