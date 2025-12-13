Lionel Messi GOAT Tour LIVE Updates: Will Lionel Messi Continue His GOAT Tour After Kolkata Stadium Chaos?

Though there was a setback in Kolkata, the sources close to the organizers have given the fans the assurance that the GOAT Tour is still on but with more rigorous crowd control measures and revamped event protocols. It is rumored that the number of security personnel will be increased and the entry and exit points will be redesigned to ensure the fans’ safety and to avoid the recurrence of similar disturbances.

Lionel Messi GOAT Tour LIVE Updates (Image Credit: NewsX)

Lionel Messi GOAT Tour LIVE Updates: The GOAT Tour 2025 of the world famous football player Lionel Messi started with an exciting atmosphere never experienced before, and Kolkata was the first city that welcomed the visit of the star. City fans, waiting for the player to come out, gathered from the airport to the venue of the events. The tour, which will cover a lot of Indian cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, is treated as a historic moment for the Indian football scene due to the enormous number of fans that Messi has in India and Indians’ increasing interest in the sport.