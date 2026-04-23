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LIVE | Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Score Today Match Updates: RAP Need 138 Runs To Win, ISL Bowled Out Cheaply

🕒 Updated: April 23, 2026 16:49:04 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

RAP vs IU Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Rawalpindi vs Islamabad live streaming on Tapmad.

Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.
Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan’s Rawalpindiz got off to a great start as they picked up three wickets in the first seven overs itself. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, and Saad Masood were among the wickets for the Pindiz. Rawalpindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first against Islamabad United. Rawalpindiz will face Islamabad United as the Mohammad Rizwan-led unit search for their first win of the season. Languishing at the bottom of the points table, the Pindiz are facing an uphill task as they take on the Islamabad-based side, which is placed third on the PSL 2026 standings. Mohammad Rizwan will have his task cut out for himself as he gathers his troops around for a turnaround. His own batting form has come under scrutiny in the season. Meanwhile, for Islamabad United, Sameer Minhas and Devon Conway have been the top batters. In six games, the two batters have scored more than 200 runs each. Their consistency has been reflected in the top form that Islamabad United are showing in the season. Stay tuned for Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Rawalpindi vs Islamabad PSL encounter here on NewsX. 

PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Results

Game

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

1

Mar 28

Peshawar Zalmi

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

2

Apr 02

Karachi Kings

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

3

Apr 04

Islamabad United

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

4

Apr 06

Multan Sultans

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

5

Apr 10

Quetta Gladiators

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

6

Apr 16

Hyderabad Kingsmen

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

7

Apr 18

Lahore Qalandars

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

8

Apr 21

Multan Sultans

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

PSL 2026: Islamabad United Results 

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

1

Mar 28, 2026

Multan Sultans

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

2

Mar 31, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

No Result

3

Apr 02, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Win

4

Apr 04, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Win

5

Apr 09, 2026

Lahore Qalandars

National Stadium, Karachi

Win

6

Apr 12, 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

7

Apr 16, 2026

Karachi Kings

National Stadium, Karachi

Win

Rawalpindiz Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Razaullah, Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Fawad Ali, Abdullah Fazal

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad

Live Updates

  • 16:40 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Pindiz Need 138 Runs To Win!

    It all happened in the last over of the innings as Dian Forrester came on to bowl his first over in the innings. The right-arm pacer was clobbered for a six on the second ball before he bowled a no-ball on the very next delivery. On the free hit, Chris Green was run out. Mohammad Hasnain was dismissed for a golden duck, before Forrester picked up his second wicket of the over dismissing Richard Gleeson on the final ball of the innings. 

  • 16:28 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Green Goes After Mitchell!

    Darryl Mitchell has been given a second over from Rizwan, and the decision backfired as Chris Green took the Kiwi medium pacer to the cleaners. Green struck him for a couple of fours and a six in an 18-run over. 

  • 16:23 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Amir Gives Fiery Send Off To Faheem Ashraf!

    Mohammad Amir picked up his second wicket of the match, and it turned into a heated moment between the pacer and Faheem Ashraf. It all started when Amir gave Ashraf a send-off after which the batter pointed his bat towards Amir and said a few words. Rawalpindiz players hd to come in between the two to make sure that the matter did not escalate further. 

  • 16:15 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Pindiz Strike Again!

    As is the case with breaks in play, they are often followed by wickets. Saad Masood, bowling his final over of the game, struck on the second ball of the 16th over. The leg-spinner dismissed Haider Ali as Islamabad United continued to stoop further. 

  • 16:02 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Fifth Wicket Down For IU

    Both of the set batters have been dismissed in quick succession. Asif Afridi returned to the attack and struck on the first ball of his third over to dismiss Mark Chapman. With Islamabad United losing their fifth wicket, Rawalpindiz would fancy their chances of bowling some tight overs. 

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LIVE | Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Score Today Match Updates: RAP Need 138 Runs To Win, ISL Bowled Out Cheaply
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LIVE | Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Score Today Match Updates: RAP Need 138 Runs To Win, ISL Bowled Out Cheaply
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