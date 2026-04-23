LIVE | Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Score Today Match Updates: RAP Need 138 Runs To Win, ISL Bowled Out Cheaply

RAP vs IU Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Rawalpindi vs Islamabad live streaming on Tapmad.
Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan’s Rawalpindiz got off to a great start as they picked up three wickets in the first seven overs itself. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, and Saad Masood were among the wickets for the Pindiz. Rawalpindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first against Islamabad United. Rawalpindiz will face Islamabad United as the Mohammad Rizwan-led unit search for their first win of the season. Languishing at the bottom of the points table, the Pindiz are facing an uphill task as they take on the Islamabad-based side, which is placed third on the PSL 2026 standings. Mohammad Rizwan will have his task cut out for himself as he gathers his troops around for a turnaround. His own batting form has come under scrutiny in the season. Meanwhile, for Islamabad United, Sameer Minhas and Devon Conway have been the top batters. In six games, the two batters have scored more than 200 runs each. Their consistency has been reflected in the top form that Islamabad United are showing in the season. Stay tuned for Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Rawalpindi vs Islamabad PSL encounter here on NewsX.
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Game
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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1
|
Mar 28
|
Peshawar Zalmi
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
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Loss
|
2
|
Apr 02
|
Karachi Kings
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Loss
|
3
|
Apr 04
|
Islamabad United
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Loss
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4
|
Apr 06
|
Multan Sultans
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Loss
|
5
|
Apr 10
|
Quetta Gladiators
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
6
|
Apr 16
|
Hyderabad Kingsmen
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
7
|
Apr 18
|
Lahore Qalandars
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
8
|
Apr 21
|
Multan Sultans
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
Match
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Date
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Result
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1
|
Mar 28, 2026
|
Multan Sultans
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Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Loss
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2
|
Mar 31, 2026
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Peshawar Zalmi
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
No Result
|
3
|
Apr 02, 2026
|
Quetta Gladiators
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Win
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4
|
Apr 04, 2026
|
Rawalpindiz
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Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Win
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5
|
Apr 09, 2026
|
Lahore Qalandars
|
National Stadium, Karachi
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Win
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6
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Apr 12, 2026
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Hyderabad Kingsmen
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National Stadium, Karachi
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Loss
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7
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Apr 16, 2026
|
Karachi Kings
|
National Stadium, Karachi
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Win
Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Razaullah, Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Fawad Ali, Abdullah Fazal
Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad
It all happened in the last over of the innings as Dian Forrester came on to bowl his first over in the innings. The right-arm pacer was clobbered for a six on the second ball before he bowled a no-ball on the very next delivery. On the free hit, Chris Green was run out. Mohammad Hasnain was dismissed for a golden duck, before Forrester picked up his second wicket of the over dismissing Richard Gleeson on the final ball of the innings.
Darryl Mitchell has been given a second over from Rizwan, and the decision backfired as Chris Green took the Kiwi medium pacer to the cleaners. Green struck him for a couple of fours and a six in an 18-run over.
Mohammad Amir picked up his second wicket of the match, and it turned into a heated moment between the pacer and Faheem Ashraf. It all started when Amir gave Ashraf a send-off after which the batter pointed his bat towards Amir and said a few words. Rawalpindiz players hd to come in between the two to make sure that the matter did not escalate further.
As is the case with breaks in play, they are often followed by wickets. Saad Masood, bowling his final over of the game, struck on the second ball of the 16th over. The leg-spinner dismissed Haider Ali as Islamabad United continued to stoop further.
Both of the set batters have been dismissed in quick succession. Asif Afridi returned to the attack and struck on the first ball of his third over to dismiss Mark Chapman. With Islamabad United losing their fifth wicket, Rawalpindiz would fancy their chances of bowling some tight overs.