Agra Tragedy: Four Children Drown In Rainwater Pond Near Yamuna Expressway, Five Rescued

Four children drowned in a pond created by rainwater accumulation on land near the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, on Sunday morning, police said. According to officials, nine members of a family went to play near the pond near Khandauli town when the incident occurred.

Eight children and a woman ventured into the pond for a bath and started to drown. Following the cry for help, locals reached the scene and launched a rescue operation.

“While playing, all nine family members started drowning. We were able to safely rescue four children and one woman,” Nitin Upadhyay, a local said.

Agra ACP Sukanya Sharma said they received information about the incident this morning and sent a team to the spot. “This morning, the family went to the rainwater pond and drowned. We received information that a family of nine had drowned, and four children were confirmed dead. Five people were successfully rescued alive by the rescue team,” the ACP said. “We are further looking into the incident,” she added. More details are awaited.

