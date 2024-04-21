Delhi Police Nabs Kingpin Of Interstate Gun Network, Seizes Semi-Automatic Pistols

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested an alleged kingpin of an interstate firearms racket in Sonia Vihar and seized three semi-automatic pistols from his possession. The arrested individual, identified as Dayal Singh, 34, hails from Pachauri in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

This arrest follows the apprehension of another member of the arms syndicate, Gandh Das Dawar, who was found in possession of 20 illegal firearms earlier this year. During questioning, Davar revealed that he had received the illegal arms consignment from Dayal Singh, intended for delivery to a contact in Delhi. Despite efforts to capture him during raids in Madhya Pradesh, Singh eluded arrest.

The police have registered a case under Section 25(8) of the Arms (Amendment) Act at the Police Station Special Cell, Delhi, regarding this matter.

On April 18, specific intelligence indicated that Singh would be near Sonia Vihar to distribute the illegal firearms. Consequently, a trap was set and Singh was apprehended with three semi-automatic pistols in his possession. In his interrogation, Singh admitted to manufacturing illegal firearms for the past 6-7 years in his native village in MP, a skill passed down through generations in his family.

During the interrogation, Singh revealed that he used to make illegal weapons by using a furnace located at his residence. One pistol cost him around Rs 1,800-2,000, and he further sells the same at a price of around Rs 5,000 per piece, said the police.

He used to supply the same in various parts of the country, including Delhi for the last few years. Singh disclosed that he supplied 20 illegal firearms, which were recovered from the possession of accused Gandh Das Davar in the present case, said the police.

ALSO READ

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Repolling Announced In Manipur’s 11 Polling Stations